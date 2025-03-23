Weekly Horoscope: March 23-29

This week ushers in quite the celestial traffic jam on the cusp of Pisces and Aries. By the weekend, Venus retrograde, Mercury retrograde, Neptune, and the new Moon will all cross paths with one another. To understand this potent alignment’s effects on our daily lives, we must consider each of these celestial players’ influences on our relationships with ourselves, others, and the world around us. Mercury and Venus retrograde stand to be the trickiest actors, as their regressive paths muddy communication and cloud judgment.

Neptune and the Moon’s conjunction increases sensitivity and idealism, which can either help or hurt the chaos brought on by the aforementioned retrograde planets. This heightened emotional state can help us navigate miscommunications with greater empathy and compassion. But it can also swing toward a more negative, reactive state in which we take things too personally. This week’s celestial alignment will uncover hidden parts of ourselves.

How will your sign fare this week, stargazer?

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars continues to ease further into its challenging square with Chiron under Cancer and your celestial domain. Paired with the ongoing conjunction of Venus retrograde and Mercury retrograde, all cosmic signs point to upcoming tough-love life lessons. The negative alignment between your ruling planet and vulnerable Chiron suggests an inability or unwillingness to move on from past experiences. Sometimes, we cling to these old relationships, ideas, and behaviors more tightly than our conscious perspective would have us believe.

Fortunately, an auspicious trine between your ruling planet and Saturn bolsters motivation and discipline. The road ahead might be bumpy, but it’s nothing you can’t handle, Aries. Believe in your ability to navigate the terrain, even if it’s not what you expected.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet spends the week strengthening its conjunction with Mercury retrograde on the cusp of Pisces and Aries. By the weekend, Venus retrograde will have also conjoined with the new Moon. This cosmic alignment calls you to rest, recalibrate, and refocus. The universe is pushing you toward a natural ebb state. You can’t keep running on fumes, Taurus. It’s time to slow down and take stock of your progress thus far.

Contrary to what your ego would have you believe, you can commit to this restful phase as actively and wholeheartedly as you can commit to your other, more forward-moving endeavors. You ought to use your stubborn streak to protect yourself with fierce loyalty, not recklessly burn yourself out.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Mercury retrograde and Venus retrograde spend the week strengthening their conjunction on the cusp of Pisces and Aries. Be wary of making rash decisions and judgments during this time, Gemini. You mustn’t underestimate the universe’s ability to surprise you, particularly when our perspectives can often be so limiting and closed off from the rest of the world. It’s the flexible sapling, not the rigid oak, that weathers the worst storms.

Keeping an open mind can sometimes be the greatest form of self-care we offer ourselves, and this instance seems to be no exception. An ongoing square between Jupiter and Ceres under your sign and Pisces places a clear emphasis on finding better ways to take care of your body and spirit.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Learning to shut out negativity is a noble pursuit. But a direct opposition between the waning crescent Moon and Mars under Capricorn and your celestial domain, respectively, suggests you might be shutting doors before you even get a chance to see what’s on the other side. Not knowing what to expect from a certain relationship, professional endeavor, or other pursuit can be scary. But you mustn’t let that fear prevent you from even trying.

As the new Moon conjoins with Venus retrograde, Mercury retrograde, and Neptune by the weekend, the cosmos urges you to consider why your default setting is to dissociate and detach. Ignoring a problem is hardly the same thing as solving it, Cancer. Don’t mistake the two.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun begins the week in a potent conjunction with Neptune, Venus retrograde, and Mercury retrograde on the cusp of Pisces and Aries. Idealistic thinking and assumptions are liable to run rampant under this volatile combination. Remember, Leo: just because you believe something to be true in your heart of hearts doesn’t always mean that’s the case. The severity of your emotions doesn’t directly correlate to their accuracy.

The stars challenge you to accept these feelings as they come without letting them define your next steps forward. You don’t have to make your mind up as quickly as you think. Give yourself time to acclimate, and you might be pleasantly surprised by what revelations pop up in the meantime.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Your ruling planet spends the week strengthening its conjunction with Venus retrograde, a potent cosmic combo that’s joined by Neptune and the new Moon by the end of the week. With two retrogrades in the mix, miscommunications are likelier than ever. The stars encourage you to leave no stone unturned during this time. When we leave room for mystery and interpretation, our minds will almost always imagine a darker reality than what exists.

Allow your instincts to guide you without controlling you. There’s a good chance the feelings you’re experiencing have more to do with your past selves than your current state. Be careful not to confuse the road ahead with the reflection you’re seeing in the rearview mirror, Virgo.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Venus retrograde and Mercury retrograde’s ongoing conjunction on the cusp of Pisces and Aries offers plenty of opportunities to self-reflect and, unfortunately, just as many chances to fall into a rabbit hole of rumination and self-deprecation. Taking accountability is one thing, Libra. Willingly martyring yourself at every possible turn is another altogether.

As your ruling planet’s conjunction with Mercury retrograde is joined by Neptune and the new Moon by the weekend, the cosmos calls you to take a beat and look at your situation objectively. How would you talk to a friend going through similar circumstances? Try using that same approach with yourself. Don’t forget that communication of all kinds, positive or negative, is always a two-way street. The responsibility is shared.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Your ruling planet’s favorable sextile with the conjunction of Venus retrograde and Mercury retrograde signals a cosmic setting of the stage for significant personal growth further down the road. Pay attention to what’s not working, Scorpio. These weak spots can serve as guideposts as you navigate the path ahead of you. There’s a difference between an obstacle and a trapdoor, and the stars urge you to start better distinguishing the two.

You won’t be able to make these distinctions while you’re wrapped up in the distractions of everyday life. Thus, taking even a tiny iota of time for yourself is critical this week. Journal your goals and ambitions. Document your challenges. You need a game plan to turn dreams into reality.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Depending on how you choose to wield their power, your principles have the capacity to be a volatile weapon prone to backfire. A coinciding square between Jupiter and Ceres and a trine between your ruling planet and the waning crescent Moon suggests the moral ground on which you stand might not be as stable as you thought. Now, the most pertinent question is whether this sense of morality is worth the risk of total collapse.

In some circumstances, it most certainly is. However, your cosmic forecast this week hints at the possibility that you’re using your values as an offensive attack, not defensive protection. The stars urge you to consider whether this hill is really worth dying on, Sagittarius.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

The waning crescent Moon and Mars form a direct opposition under your sign and Cancer, respectively, early in the week. As the lunar phase calls you toward a place of rest and recalibration, Mars’ celestial standoff serves as a sort of cosmic mirror, forcing you to reconcile with the unfounded fear that taking some time off will somehow diminish your worth as a person. It’s not the rest you should avoid; it’s the triggers that make you fear rest.

The nearly new Moon passes through a brief but potent conjunction with Saturn just before it reaches its darkest, most restorative phase over the weekend. Follow where your heart and mind lead you without the constraints of internal or external expectations, Capricorn.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet spends the week in a favorable sextile with Mars, increasing the desire to act on your innovative, eccentric desires. This alignment serves as a helpful contrast to the ongoing conjunction of Venus retrograde and Mercury retrograde, which has a tendency to foster indecision and insecurity. Prosperity waits on the other side of the unknown, Aquarius.

Tensions will peak toward the middle of the week as the waning crescent Moon forms a challenging square with your ruling planet under your celestial domain and Taurus. The more stubborn aspects of your life might lag behind you, but don’t let their speed discourage you. They’ll either catch up or they won’t, and either way, you’ll be fine in the long run.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your ruling planet spends the week flying further into a potent conjunction with Venus retrograde, Mercury retrograde, and, by the weekend, the new Moon. Be especially cautious about putting a rose-colored filter over your reality, Pisces. With Mercury and Venus retrograde turning our focus inward, we become more susceptible to outside distractions and detours. For that matter, you’ve always been particularly susceptible to these diversions.

There’s nothing wrong with dreaming big. In fact, you absolutely should. However, trouble starts to begin around the time that you stop being willing to accept any other perspective of what’s going on around you. Contrary to what your heart might want to believe, there is a way to chase your dreams while remaining rooted in truth.

