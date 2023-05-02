Daily Horoscope: May 2, 2023

Note: Today’s horoscope was first erroneously published for May 3. The correct horoscope for May 2 can be found below.

The moon enters peace loving Libra at 2:09 AM, inspiring a collaborative, communicative atmosphere. The moon makes a harmonious connection with Pluto in Aquarius at 2:51 AM, helping us work through intense emotions with grace.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for May!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

The moon enters your opposite sign Libra today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart. Powerful bonds can form as the moon mingles with Pluto in Aquarius.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

The moon enters Libra today, which can find you in a busy mood. A powerful shift could take place in your career as the moon aligns with Pluto in Aquarius!

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra today, inspiring romance and creativity! A powerful emotional connection may form as the moon mingles with Pluto in Aquarius.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

The moon enters Libra and lights up the home and family sector of your chart. An emotionally liberating experience could take place as the moon connects with Pluto in Aquarius.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

The moon enters Libra today, activating the communication sector of your chart. Intense yet productive discussions take place as the moon mingles with power planet Pluto in your opposite sign Aquarius.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

The moon enters Libra today, finding you reflecting on themes like luxury and wealth! Great strides can be made toward achieving your goals as the moon mingles with Pluto in Aquarius.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

The moon enters your sign today, Libra, encouraging you to focus on self love! Make time to connect with your feelings. You could make a radical reconnection with something—or someone—you love as the moon mingles with Pluto in Aquarius.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

The moon enters Libra today, encouraging you to slow down and rest. A powerful emotional breakthrough could take place as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Pluto, now in Aquarius.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

The moon enters Libra today, lighting up the sector of your chart that rules your social life. A powerful meeting or conversation could take place as the moon mingles with Pluto in Aquarius.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

The moon enters Libra today, bringing your focus to your career. The moon aligns with power planet Pluto in Aquarius, which bodes well for building wealth!

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra today, which could find you making travel plans or focusing on school. You may gain an intriguing new perspective on things as the moon mingles with Pluto in your sign, Aquarius.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

The moon enters Libra today, which can find you settling a debt or taking care of a lingering issue. Closure may come easily as the moon makes a helpful connection with Pluto in Aquarius.