Daily Horoscope: November 14, 2025

The weekend creeps in with strange timing, stargazer. Mercury retrograde is still flipping conversations upside down, and the Moon’s shifting alliances keep emotions unpredictable. Fire signs might feel the push to speak first and think later, while earth signs crave something solid to hold onto. Air signs will try to make sense of the mess, and water signs might decide it’s easier to just feel everything at once. The sky’s not calm, but it’s honest—showing you what needs movement, not perfection. Whatever you’re holding onto too tightly, let it breathe a little. The cosmos is testing flexibility, not control.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

A spark of impatience could show up, Aries, but so could a bold invitation. The energy is raw, honest, and impulsive—like the universe hitting “send” before proofreading. You might want to jump into something fast, though today rewards a second look. Count to three before replying, committing, or confessing. Then again, maybe saying what you mean is exactly the move.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Something’s pulling you out of autopilot, Taurus. It could be a person, a craving, or a half-forgotten plan begging for revival. The mood today leans sensual and reckless in equal measure, which might tempt you to cross a line or text someone you swore you wouldn’t. Maybe that’s a bad idea. Maybe it’s the only thing that’ll wake you up.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Careful where your words land today, Gemini—Mercury retrograde has you playing messenger and mischief-maker at once. You might think you’re clarifying something when you’re actually twisting it into knots. Double-check what you send, reread what you post, and maybe hold off on the grand declarations for now. The universe loves your wit, but right now, it’s testing your filter.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Something’s clicking into place today, Cancer, but it might take a minor emotional detour first. The Moon’s run-in with Saturn digs up a few old feelings—nothing you can’t handle, just a reminder of what you’ve outgrown. Don’t retreat from that realization; it’s guiding you toward something bigger. Let nostalgia visit, but don’t let it unpack its bags.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Today feels like a good hair day for your energy, Leo. The Sun syncing with the Moon gives you a rare mix of confidence and self-awareness, which is basically your superpower when balanced right. You don’t need validation to move forward—just trust that your shine isn’t up for debate. Everyone can see it.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury retrograde has you editing every word twice, Virgo, and maybe that’s not a bad thing. Today’s lesson isn’t perfection—it’s pacing. You don’t have to reply instantly or fix every detail before anyone notices. Sometimes pausing mid-sentence is what makes the message land. Let conversation breathe. You’re more magnetic when you stop trying to edit your magic.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

You’re in rare form today, Libra. Venus heightens your charm, but what really lands is your timing. You’re reading rooms like a pro, knowing when to flirt, when to step back, and when to drop the line that changes everything. Let the moment unfold instead of orchestrating it—your magnetism already knows the choreography.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

You’re sharper than usual today, Scorpio, and people can feel it. Even silence feels intentional when it comes from you. Don’t waste your precision on small talk—aim it where it matters. Whether it’s a conversation, a decision, or a confession, your words have gravity. Say what’s true, not what’s safe. It’ll land exactly where it should.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Today moves with a wink, Sagittarius. Jupiter retrograde reminds you that luck can look like timing, not chance. You’re catching small signals others miss—a text sent at the right second, an invitation that snowballs into something bigger. Don’t overthink the “why.” Just say yes and see what unfolds. The universe loves when you improvise.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Something in you wants structure, Capricorn, but the Moon’s tension with Saturn keeps rewriting the rules. You’re being tested—not in skill, but in stamina. The universe’s favorite trick is to delay results just long enough to see if you’ll keep going. Don’t flinch. You’re closer to a breakthrough than the silence suggests.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

You’ve been replaying something in your head, Aquarius, and today it starts to sound different. Uranus retrograde isn’t punishing you—it’s remixing your perspective. What once felt set in stone suddenly feels negotiable. Don’t rush to define it. Let the uncertainty breathe. The best revelations arrive when you stop trying to make them make sense.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

The fog isn’t a problem today, Pisces—it’s an invitation. Neptune retrograde keeps your imagination wide open, but it also asks for honesty. Something you’ve been romanticizing could use a reality check. Don’t be afraid to see things as they are; even fantasy has fine print. There’s power in deciding which dream still deserves your devotion.

