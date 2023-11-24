Daily Horoscope: November 25, 2023

We may feel flooded with romantic vibes as the moon in Taurus meets Jupiter in Taurus at 4:43 AM. Indulgence and pleasure could lead us to or from our bodies now, depending on how we approach them.

We’re forced to slow our rolls and navigate some hurdles as Mars in Sagittarius squares off with Saturn in Pisces at 11:57 AM. Patience is tested and we’re reminded why it’s a virtue. Steady perseverance is rewarded now.

All times ET.

Read your monthly horoscope for November!

Stay in the cosmic loop with the VICE horoscopes newsletter. Get horoscopes straight to your inbox when you sign up here!

Aries: March 20, 2023 – April 20, 2023

You’re ready to cut loose and get away from the mundane, but the clash between Mars in Sagittarius and Saturn in Pisces points to delayed trips and plans. A financial gap might need to be filled first.

Taurus: April 20, 2023 – May 21, 2023

You’re thinking about how you’re going to pamper yourself or perhaps a craving arises as the moon and Jupiter meet in your sign, Taurus. An energetic, financial, or time deficit might be holding you back or keeping you from your full potential as Mars in Sagittarius clashes with Saturn in Pisces. A symbiotic approach can encourage joint efforts and benefits between you and your allies.

Gemini: May 21, 2023 – June 21, 2023

You might be dealing with a bit of boredom or feeling like you’re in a relationship rut as Mars in Sagittarius clashes with Saturn in Pisces, encouraging serious discussions about the direction of your partnerships (including professional commitments). Quick fixes could be tempting now, but this is the time to put in real effort to transform your reality or break the bond that’s not fulfilling its promise.

Cancer: June 21, 2023 – July 22, 2023

Keeping yourself busy could feel like a salve to any existential dread you’ve been experiencing as Mars in Sagittarius clashes with Saturn in Pisces, though an encounter with a trusted friend, perhaps a moment of needed eye contact or a hand on the shoulder, could make you feel like you can’t hold back your true feelings any longer. Your genuine guides won’t give you definitive answers, but they will help you help yourself. Steady movement and curiosity are key today.

Leo: July 22, 2023 – August 23, 2023

Exciting news could be revealed or you might get a brilliant idea for a work project as the moon meets Jupiter in Taurus, though a clash between Mars in Sagittarius and Saturn in Pisces reminds you not to rest on your laurels. A passion project or labor of love that’s been fueling your sense of purpose could feel stymied by a resource deficit or change in status. Compromises might need to be made.

Virgo: August 23, 2023 – September 23, 2023

A divergence in moral compasses could make tolerating time with people you’ve made committed plans with feel bewildering as Mars in Sagittarius squares off with Saturn in Pisces. Avoidance or persistent agitation might make for awkward moments, and worse, wasted time. If politics arise, try to side-step preachy discussions and make the effort to model the kind of thoughtfulness and empathy you’d wish to receive and see if others are capable of returning the sentiment.

Libra: September 23, 2023 – October 23, 2023

You might feel anxious about juggling multiple balls at once or trying to meet your timelines with precision as Mars in Sagittarius squares off with Saturn in Pisces, making it important that you limit distractions or begin your tasks ahead of schedule. If possible, delegate some of things on your to-do list or request help.

Scorpio: October 23, 2023 – November 22, 2023

A desire for more privacy, or perhaps time alone with your partners, arises as the moon meets Jupiter in your opposite sign, Taurus. Limitations might feel especially flustering as Mars in Sagittarius squares off with Saturn in Pisces, encouraging you to notice impulses to identify with the sentiment of not having (or perhaps not being) enough. It could be tempting to overcompensate when confronted with thoughts and feelings that teem with the concept of deficits, but this is the time to notice in what ways needs are being met, and build from there.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2023 – December 21, 2023

It might feel like you’re watching the grass grow as Mars in Sagittarius squares off with Saturn in Pisces. Patience is a virtue, and it’s also a physiological state you’re capable of embodying. So what does that feel like and how do you be patient? Perhaps the release of a sigh will show you. What’s the quality of that space between your next inhale and the sigh? Trust, and all is coming.

Capricorn: December 21, 2023 – January 20, 2024

You’re realizing that imagination, like fire, needs to be fed and stoked. You might mistake your exhaustion for boredom or lack of motivation as Mars in Sagittarius clashes with Saturn in Pisces, tempting you to push past discomfort or override your body’s signals. Sometimes our circumstances require us to stay in survival mode, and you might be navigating that space now, making the small periods of rest in-between your busy schedule fertile ground for replenishment. If your choices feel a bit more open, this is the time to tune in with unmet needs before demanding action and output from an imagination that needs more earth and tinder, and less gasoline.

Aquarius: January 20, 2023 – February 18, 2023

A spiritual connection to the land or a longing to be immersed in a richer culture could stir your longing to call a distant place your home as the moon joins Jupiter in Taurus. You might be right about the grass being greener, but it’s always wise to plan your adaptation process. What starts out as a bonding moment over shared or similar experiences could take a sharp turn as Mars in Sagittarius clashes with Saturn in Pisces, reminding you that truth and reality can feel quite relative. You can support allies blowing off steam without agreeing or avoiding simply by acknowledging their personhood.

Pisces: February 18, 2023 – March 20, 2023

Opportunities to take a fast track in your career could arrive as Mars in Sagittarius clashes with Saturn in Pisces, though it might demand compromises that delay your ultimate goals or betray your principles, nudging you to find the strength to be patient and keep your focus on the true target you’ve been fighting so hard to reach.