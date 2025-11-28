Daily Horoscope: November 28, 2025

Friday carries a strange mix of momentum and pause, the sort of energy that makes you replay a conversation or reconsider a decision you thought was settled. The Moon in Pisces adds its own texture, and every sign meets it from a different angle. Even the small reactions you usually brush off have something to say, stargazer, and the sky feels unusually chatty about it. With Mars still running hot and a few planets shifting their pace, the day encourages a closer look at what you’ve sidestepped out of habit rather than intention. Nothing huge needs to unfold for something meaningful to register.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Moon square Mars stirs up a hit of energy that wants somewhere meaningful to go. You may feel pulled toward a decision you’ve been circling, and resisting it only makes it louder. Aries, take a moment to check what’s underneath your urge to act. There’s a message sitting there, and it deserves more than a rushed response.

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

With Venus still deep-diving through Scorpio, something in your world feels richer than usual, like it’s daring you to show up with your whole chest instead of your usual slow-roll approach. Taurus, you may notice a craving for honesty today—real honesty, the kind that makes relationships feel grounded instead of scripted. Let yourself name what you’ve been holding back.

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

With Mercury retrograde still steering the emotional weather, today hands you a thought you can’t shake, almost like it’s tapping on the inside of your mind, asking for airtime. Gemini, let yourself follow it without trying to solve anything right away. A truth wants to surface, and giving it space could shift how you see a conversation you’ve been replaying.

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

A Pisces half Moon twists your mood in a direction you didn’t quite expect, and the Moon square Mars adds heat to it. Cancer, instead of fighting for the perfect reaction, let yourself sit with whatever rises. Something tender wants airtime, even if it shows up with edges. There’s honesty in your gut today, and it’s worth listening to.

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Pisces half Moon nudges your focus inward, which isn’t usually your preferred direction but might be exactly what your system needs today. Something you’ve glossed over keeps echoing in your mind, and Leo, giving it a minute could actually recharge you. There’s a truth forming beneath the surface, and noticing it now saves you from chasing the wrong spark later.

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury retrograde pulls your attention to a detail you thought you handled days ago, but now it lands with a different meaning. Instead of rushing to “fix,” let yourself actually hear what it’s saying. Virgo, this isn’t a mistake to correct so much as a cue to step out of autopilot. There’s insight hiding inside repetition, and today you finally catch it.

Libra: September 23 – October 22

There’s an unmistakable pull in your exchanges today, even without fresh Venus activity directing things. People drift toward you with thoughts they’ve clearly been sitting on, and the timing feels strangely perfect. Libra, notice what happens inside you when someone finally names the thing they’ve been avoiding. Your own truth stirs in response, and giving it room could change your next move.

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Something in the air feels oddly familiar, like a scene you’ve lived through before but with different stakes this time. With no major placements steering your day, your own intuition becomes the loudest presence in the room. Scorpio, pay attention to the moment your body reacts before your mind catches up. That flicker is information, and following it could reveal what you’ve been circling.

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The ongoing trines to Mercury and Venus give your day an odd sweetness, like the universe left a few doors unlocked just to see what you’d do with the access. Sagittarius, pay attention to the invitations that feel too easy to dismiss. One of them holds a truth you’ve been circling. Let your gut weigh in before your optimism runs the show.

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

Your day unfolds with a tone you haven’t felt in a while, Capricorn. Saturn steady in Pisces helps you revisit a plan you once treated as settled. Let curiosity take the wheel instead of duty. You benefit from choosing the option that feels strangely energizing. Treat your own ideas like they’re worth protecting, and watch what opens next.

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your mind wanders into odd corners today, Aquarius, and one of those corners hands you a thought you didn’t expect. Uranus retrograde in Taurus nudges you to reconsider something you declared “done” weeks ago. Follow the idea that feels strangely specific. Let it pull you a few steps past your usual logic. You’ll see something you needed to notice.

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Your attention keeps drifting toward something small today, Pisces, and that tiny detail says more than you expected. Neptune retrograde highlights a feeling you nearly talked yourself out of earlier this week. Sit with it long enough to see what it’s trying to tell you. There’s a message tucked inside the mood, and it deserves a real look.

