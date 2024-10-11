Daily Horoscope: October 11, 2024

As the first-quarter Moon inches closer toward its waxing gibbous phase, it also forms a direct opposition to Mars under the Moon’s ruling celestial domain, Cancer. This alignment has a close connection to a nearby opposition between the Sun and vulnerable Chiron retrograde under Aries, Mars’ corresponding Zodiac sign. Together, these celestial standoffs will make speaking one’s mind more difficult than usual. This could manifest as an inability to say one’s piece when the opportunity arises. Or it could look like an unwillingness to avoid stirring the pot. In either case, the stars caution against reckless communication.

Aries: March 21 – April 19

Mars and the first-quarter Moon’s opposition under Cancer and Capricorn, respectively, highlights areas close to home—literally—that are causing you grief. Whether your physical abode or your closest relationships, something clearly needs your attention. Be wary of your ruling planet’s fiery temper, Aries. There’s a way to get your point across without doing more damage in the process.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

Your ruling planet, Venus, forms a positive sextile with the first-quarter Moon under Capricorn. While this alignment isn’t the most action-oriented, it does provide a useful opportunity to get your ducks in a row regarding finances or romance. Mercury retrograde will be here before we know it. Now is the ideal time to tie up loose ends.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Discover what the stars reveal about your future – connect with expert astrologers on Keen.com Try 5 Minutes for $1

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

Focusing too much on creating and maintaining external peace can start to have detrimental effects on the peace we find within ourselves. Mercury and Eris retrograde continue to stand off in direct opposition under Libra and Aries, signaling conflicting values and tense communication. Biting your tongue hasn’t gotten you anywhere yet, Gemini. What makes you think holding back even longer will help?

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

Don’t underestimate the ability of your past to unduly color your future. A square between the first-quarter Moon and Chiron indicates potential issues regarding old wounds and grudges. The Moon is calling to let go of what no longer serves you, and Chiron is lending a helpful push in the right direction. The benefits will far outweigh the temporary discomfort.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

The Sun forms a challenging square with the first-quarter Moon under Libra and Capricorn, which typically manifests as a battle between our ego and emotions. With the Sun’s placement under Libra, your mind will be almost hyper-focused on what you believe to be right. But the Moon offers a gentle reminder that sometimes, we don’t know as much as we think.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Is the satisfaction of being right worth the loneliness of losing a relationship? In some cases, it certainly can be. However, a tense opposition between communicative Mercury and rebellious Eris under Libra and Aries suggests this might not be the case this time around. The higher your horse, the harder you fall, Virgo. Be wary of making your mind up too quickly.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

Multiple oppositions dominate your celestial domain today, including a standoff between Mercury and Eris retrograde and the same aspect between the Sun and Chiron. Emotions are high, but something is holding you back from speaking your truth and releasing the tension. It’s better to speak up now while you have control over how it comes out.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto’s retrograde pattern is finally shifting forward again, swinging attention to transformation and power back to the external world. With your ruling planet still in trine with Uranus retrograde under Taurus, this shift promises to be as rewarding as it is chaotic. Let the insights you gained from the past few weeks guide you through obstacles to come.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

Jupiter forms a harmonious trine with the Sun under Gemini and Libra, promising good fortune and prosperity ahead. Libra is an infamously indecisive celestial influence, but there is freedom in not knowing your next steps. Based on the overwhelmingly fortuitous trine between your ruling planet and the ego-driven Sun, it looks like you’re on the right path, even if you’re unsure where it’s going.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

A challenging square between a first-quarter Moon and the Sun under your sign and Libra warns of an imbalance in your home life. While your emotional instinct might be to let this slide and deal with it later, there’s an incredibly high chance you’ll find another excuse when “later” comes around. This tension won’t go away on its own, Capricorn.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Your ruling planet, Uranus retrograde, forms a harmonious trine with a first-quarter Moon today. This lunar phase tends to bring about greater challenges as it forces us to confront obstacles that are standing in our way toward emotional development and clarity. Paired with your ruling planet’s chaotic energy, things might get dicey. Luckily, the trine indicates you’ll make it out unscathed.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

Standing by your beliefs and values isn’t always easy, but it is always worth it. Two coinciding sextiles between Saturn retrograde and Ceres under your sign and Capricorn, respectively, and another between Uranus and your ruling planet, Neptune retrograde, suggest a clash between what you want and what others expect of you. Remember, Pisces: you must be your strongest advocate.

Pisces monthly horoscope

