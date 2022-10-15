Daily Horoscope: October 16, 2022

The moon in Cancer squares off with Mercury in Libra at 3:19 AM, inspiring a busy, talkative atmosphere. If a conversation or decision feels unfair, action can be taken to adjust things at this time. An idea that’s been brewing may now be brought to action.

All times ET.

Aries: March 20, 2022 – April 19, 2022

You could be reconnecting with the past today as the moon moves through Cancer. The moon squares off with Mercury in Libra, which can find you and your partners having meaningful, to-the-point conversations.

Taurus: April 19, 2022 – May 20, 2022

The moon in Cancer can find you connecting with your intuition. You’re in an inquisitive mood, and intriguing discussions take place as the moon squares off with messenger planet Mercury in Libra.

Gemini: May 20, 2022 – June 21, 2022

The moon in Cancer can find you focused on themes like wealth, comfort, and security. The moon squares off with your ruling planet Mercury, currently in fellow air sign Libra, which can find you having discussions about what’s truly valuable to you.

Cancer: June 21, 2022 – July 22, 2022

It’s a powerful time to connect with your emotions as your astrological ruler, the moon, moves through your zodiac sign, Cancer. People are on your emotional wavelength today. The moon squares off with Mercury in Libra, which can find you discussing issues regarding your home or family life.

Leo: July 22, 2022 – August 22, 2022

The moon in Cancer encourages you to slow down and rest today, but you’re in a chatty mood as the moon squares off with messenger planet Mercury in Libra. Intriguing questions can be asked and answered!

Virgo: August 22, 2022 – September 22, 2022

The moon in Cancer lights up the sector of your chart that rules your social life today, and it’s an exciting time to connect with friends, old and new. You’re having important discussions about how to achieve your goals as the moon squares off with Mercury in Libra. Teamwork may be a theme at this time.

Libra: September 22, 2022 – October 23, 2022

The moon in Cancer lights up the sector of your chart that rules fame and fortune! You may be having important discussions concerning these themes as the moon squares off with Mercury, which is currently in your zodiac sign, Libra.

Scorpio: October 23, 2022 – November 22, 2022

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, which can find you in an adventurous mood. Deep, philosophical discussions take place as the moon squares off with Mercury in Libra.

Sagittarius: November 22, 2022 – December 21, 2022

The moon in Cancer can find you focused on financial matters, with themes like debts, taxes, or inheritances at the top of your mind. Discussions and decisions about these arenas take place as the moon squares off with Mercury in Libra.

Capricorn: December 21, 2021 – January 19, 2022

Your focus is on relationships today as the moon moves through Cancer, and a pivotal discussion about your home, family, or personal life can take place as the moon squares off with Mercury in Libra.

Aquarius: January 19, 2022 – February 18, 2022

The moon in Cancer can find you looking at your daily routine and making adjustments. You may be kicking an old habit. Big discussions take place as the moon squares off with Mercury in fellow air sign Libra!

Pisces: February 18, 2022 – March 20, 2022

The moon is in fellow water sign Cancer today, which can find you in a fun and flirtatious mood! The moon squares off with chatty Mercury in Libra, and you’re having some revealing discussions…