Daily Horoscope: September 3, 2025

September 3rd brings some tension to the table, courtesy of a square between the Moon and Mars and an opposition to Jupiter. Emotions may feel outsized or easily provoked, especially when motivation clashes with limits. A Mercury-Uranus square also adds a jolt of unpredictability—plans could get scrambled, and reactions might surprise even you. Don’t expect linear progress today, stargazer. The sky is favoring adjustment over ambition. That doesn’t mean your efforts won’t count, but flexibility is the real win. This isn’t a day for hard lines or final answers. It’s a day for feeling your way forward, even if the path bends weirdly as you go.

Read your horoscope for the week, and see what the stars have in store for your sign today.

Videos by VICE

Aries: March 21 – April 19

The Moon squares Mars today, challenging your usual momentum. Aries, frustration might spike when things don’t move at your pace—or when someone questions your drive. It’s okay to feel the heat, but not everything needs a reaction. Step back for a beat. What looks like resistance might actually be a reminder to recalibrate.

Aries monthly horoscope

Taurus: April 20 – May 20

A near-sextile between Venus and Makemake hums beneath the surface today, calling your attention to what’s blooming—slowly but deliberately. Taurus, patience pays off, especially when others seem rushed or scattered. You don’t need fanfare to know you’re on track. Trust the rhythm you’ve chosen. It’s building something real, even if no one’s clapping yet.

Taurus monthly horoscope

Gemini: May 21 – June 20

A square between Mercury and Uranus could have you chasing ideas faster than you can finish a sentence. Disruptions aren’t always disasters—sometimes they’re detours worth exploring. As a Gemini, you’re built for mental pivots, but today calls for editing your impulses. Don’t assume every spark needs ignition. Some things are better scribbled in the margins first.

Gemini monthly horoscope

Cancer: June 21 – July 22

The Moon in Virgo runs into a square with Mars and an opposition to Jupiter, pulling you between comfort and ambition. Cancer, you may feel pressed to push harder than you actually need to. Let yourself slow the pace when something feels overextended. Protecting your energy today is just as valuable as chasing new wins.

Cancer monthly horoscope

Leo: July 23 – August 22

Even without major planetary shakeups, Virgo season is making you extra aware of the details you usually skim over. Leo, your instinct is to lead with bold moves, but today, it’s the small stuff that shapes how things unfold. Before leaping to the next big idea, fine-tune what’s already in motion. Your future self will thank you for the foresight.

Leo monthly horoscope

Virgo: August 23 – September 22

Mercury squares off with Uranus today, which can jolt even the most prepared Virgo out of sync. Your natural instinct is to fix the glitch before it spreads—but not everything needs immediate patchwork. Give yourself room to pause, revise, or even rethink the plan altogether. Being adaptable doesn’t mean you’re wrong. It means you’re wise enough to adjust.

Virgo monthly horoscope

Libra: September 23 – October 22

With Venus squaring Uranus, Libra, expect the unexpected in love, money, or the way you’re perceived. That doesn’t have to mean trouble—it might just mean realizing what no longer fits. Today’s surprises could spark a much-needed edit to your environment or relationships. Don’t fear the pivot. You’re allowed to change your mind, especially when it brings peace.

Libra monthly horoscope

Scorpio: October 23 – November 21

Pluto’s trine with Neptune keeps the emotional undercurrents moving—slow but steady. Scorpio, you’ve likely been doing some behind-the-scenes rewiring lately, and today offers a rare sense of alignment in that process. You don’t have to explain everything you’re feeling. Just trust that not all growth needs an audience. Some of the best shifts happen in silence and shadow.

Scorpio monthly horoscope

Sagittarius: November 22 – December 21

The Moon opposes Jupiter today, which can tug at your drive for more—more answers, more movement, more meaning. Sagittarius, wanting everything to happen at once won’t make it come faster. Try not to confuse urgency with importance. What matters will still be there tomorrow. Today, give yourself permission to want less and feel full anyway.

Sagittarius monthly horoscope

Capricorn: December 22 – January 19

With Saturn still retrograde in Pisces, you might feel a little caught between discipline and direction. Capricorn, today’s lack of strong planetary pressure gives you a chance to listen inward instead of pushing forward. You don’t have to outpace yourself every time. Try tending to the foundation before chasing the next milestone. The work still counts, even if no one’s watching.

Capricorn monthly horoscope

Aquarius: January 20 – February 18

Mercury squares Uranus today, which means your mind might be running a little faster than the world around you can handle. Aquarius, the urge to shock or reinvent something on the fly is real—but not every breakthrough needs an audience. Let your ideas simmer a beat longer. You’re onto something. No need to explain it before it’s ready.

Aquarius monthly horoscope

Pisces: February 19 – March 20

With Neptune retrograde still holding its sextile to Pluto, you might feel like the world is asking you to dream smarter, not bigger. Pisces, your imagination is powerful—but today’s skies suggest it’s time to connect those feelings to something real. Don’t be afraid to bring an idea down to earth. You don’t lose the magic just by making it tangible.

Pisces monthly horoscope