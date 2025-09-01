Pisces, September 2025: Your Monthly Horoscope

September casts a dreamlike filter over everything, Pisces, and not in the escape-the-world sense you’re often stereotyped with. This month brings your ruling planet Neptune into contact with the Moon, Mercury, and the Sun multiple times, making your intuition feel louder and your emotions harder to ignore. But you’re not meant to drift through this month. You’re meant to pay attention to what those dreams, hunches, and gut-checks are trying to show you.

The 2nd opens with the Moon in square to Neptune. Emotions could feel a little out of sync, like you’re tuned into a frequency no one else hears. You might second-guess your decisions, or feel foggier than usual. Give yourself grace today—clarity doesn’t always show up on command.

Videos by VICE

The 4th offers more grounding, with the Moon in sextile to Neptune. This is a better day for emotional reflection, creative work, or conversations that require vulnerability. Pisces, this isn’t about having perfect answers. It’s about being real with what you feel.

On the 8th, the Moon conjuncts Neptune, heightening your sensitivity. You could feel wide open today, for better or worse. If you need time alone to process or recharge, take it. Boundaries protect your empathy from becoming emotional overload.

The 12th brings another Moon in sextile to Neptune. Energy here feels calm and imaginative, especially if you lean into rituals that soothe you. Music, movement, prayer, meditation—anything that reconnects you to yourself will land well today.

By the 14th, the Moon squares Neptune again. This could create a disconnect between what you know and what you wish were true. Don’t make decisions based on fantasy. If something feels slippery, pause. Time will reveal what stands.

On the 17th, the Moon is in trine to Neptune, helping you make peace with things you can’t control. Insight may come through rest or unexpected emotion. Dreams could be especially meaningful now—take note of what lingers when you wake up.

The 18th brings Mercury in opposition to Neptune. Conversations may feel confusing or idealized. You might find yourself overexplaining, overpromising, or misinterpreting someone’s tone. Don’t rush agreements. If something sounds too polished, ask for clarification.

On the 21st, the Moon opposes Neptune, echoing a similar emotional imbalance. This isn’t a day for defining relationships or making grand declarations. Instead, check in with how you’re feeling and let that be enough. You don’t need to solve anything.

The 23rd brings the Sun in opposition to Neptune. Identity questions may surface. Are you showing up the way you want to be seen? Are you aligned with your purpose, or getting pulled into someone else’s orbit? This isn’t an identity crisis—it’s a chance to recalibrate.

The 26th offers healing energy, with the Moon in trine to Neptune. You might feel more supported, more willing to forgive, or simply more connected to your own rhythm. This is a day to listen inward, to nurture what needs nurturing.

Finally, the 29th closes with another Moon square to Neptune. There may be emotional static again, but now you know the pattern. Clarity returns after the fog, but only if you don’t force it. Pisces, trust your timing.

This month may ask a lot of your emotional presence, but it also offers moments of real connection, inspiration, and renewal. When Neptune shows up this often, it’s not about retreating from the world. It’s about reconnecting with your own inner landscape so you can show up more fully in it.

Let September be a conversation between your intuition and your reality. Let it remind you that softness is strength. That feeling your way through isn’t a flaw—it’s a gift. And that the clearest truths often whisper, not shout.

Pisces, your sensitivity is not something to harden or outgrow. It’s something to understand, protect, and trust. This month will help you do exactly that.

Thus concludes your monthly highlights. For more specific celestial analyses, make sure to read your daily and weekly horoscope as well. Good luck, Pisces! See you next month.