Daily Horoscopes: April 28, 2019

The moon in Aquarius connects with lucky Jupiter at 5:44 AM, creating a generous attitude. The moon enters water sign Pisces at 6:11 PM, boosting empathy and creativity.

All times EST.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

It’s an exciting time to connect with the public and share your talents, Taurus. The moon enters Pisces, illuminating the sector of your chart that rules your hopes and dreams for the future.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Easy communication flows between you and your partners early today, Gemini. The moon enters Pisces later on, finding you creatively inspired and focused on your career.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

Awkward situations find a way to smooth over today, Cancer. The moon enters fellow water sign Pisces, inspiring you to embark on a new journey.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

It’s a fantastic day to connect with your partners and have some fun—but take it slow tonight; the moon enters Pisces, finding you in a sensitive mood.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

A productive energy flows today and you’re able to get a lot accomplished, Virgo. The moon enters Pisces and lights up the relationship sector of your chart.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Thrills are in the air, dear Libra! You connect with a crush, and juicy gossip comes your way. The moon enters Pisces later on and inspires you to focus on wellness and self care.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Generous energy is flowing, and the moon enters fellow water sign Pisces tonight, bringing you creative inspiration and finding you in the mood for love.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

It’s an exciting day and plenty of conversation takes place, Sagittarius. The moon enters Pisces and finds you in a nostalgic mood, eager to spend time at home and with family.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

Your intuitive abilities get boost today, Capricorn! Tonight, the moon enters Pisces and lights up the communication sector of your chart.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

It’s an exciting day to connect with your friends and to network, Aquarius. The moon enters Pisces and illuminates the financial sector of your chart.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Your intuition is sharp today, Pisces, and the moon enters your sign tonight, encouraging you to focus on self care and sit with your emotions.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Fun energy flows in your social life, but make time to slow down. The moon enters Pisces, boosting your intuitive abilities. You’re especially sensitive, so get extra sleep, Aries.

What’s in the stars for you in April? Read your monthly horoscope here.



