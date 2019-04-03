Daily Horoscopes: April 4, 2019

The moon in fire sign Aries connects with courageous warrior planet Mars at 4:16 AM, encouraging us to be bold and talk about our emotions and the direction we want to head. A fresh start is on the way!

All times EST.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon is in your sign today, Aries, and it connects with your ruling planet Mars early this morning, inspiring you to take action. Exciting conversations come your way, and a new cycle will begin for you soon.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

The moon in Aries lights up a very sensitive sector of your chart, boosting your intuitive abilities. Catch up on rest! You’re craving some alone time—give it to yourself, Taurus.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon in Aries finds you in a very social mood today, Gemini, and it’s an especially exciting day to network and connect with people who share your hobbies and goals.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon is in pioneering fire sign Aries today, inspiring you to push forward with your goals, Cancer. You can be shy and cautious, but today, you’re trusting your gut and going for it!

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon is in fellow fire sign Aries today, injecting you with some bravery and inspiring you to try something new, Leo. It’s a fun day to connect with friends, and new opportunities are coming your way soon!

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon in Aries asks you to look at some difficult problems today, Virgo, and you must be brave! The moon connects with Mars, bringing you a boost in energy—keep your goals in mind and remember why you’re doing all this hard work.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon is in your opposite sign Aries, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart, and it’s a fun day to connect with friends, travel, and learn, thanks to the moon’s connection with energetic Mars.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon in fire sign Aries inspires you to get plenty of work done today, Scorpio, as it illuminates the sector of your chart that rules your daily routines and rituals. It’s a wonderful opportunity to reflect on your habits—perhaps it’s time you switch things up?

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

The moon in fellow fire sign Aries inspires a fun and flirtatious energy, Sagittarius—it’s a wonderful time to celebrate and connect with your partners! Excitement brews in your relationships as the moon mingles with Mars early today.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon in Aries lights up a very private sector of your chart today, Capricorn—you’re in the mood to get cozy at home. It’s a lovely time to spruce up your space and dust off your altar. A fresh start to your living situation is on the way.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon in Aries illuminates the communication sector of your chart today, Aquarius! It’s an exciting day for communication as the moon connects with straightforward Mars.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Today’s moon in Aries reminds you that taking care of your needs first is not necessarily a selfish act—in fact, helping yourself first could be the key to putting yourself in a better situation to help others.

