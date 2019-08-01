Daily Horoscopes: August 2, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon enters grounded and thoughtful earth sign Virgo at 9:20 AM, but we’re in a thrill-seeking mood as Venus clashes with Uranus at 5:49 AM. We’re itching for freedom, and the old ways of doing things just don’t appeal to us anymore! The moon connects with Uranus at 7:50 PM, bringing surprises.

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon enters Virgo and you’re reflecting on your budget and earnings. Sweet Venus clashes with wild Uranus, finding you making a bold move that affects your public image! Unexpected help may arrive as the moon connects with Uranus.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon enters your sign today, Virgo, so make time for gentle self care—reconnect with nature! Excitement is in the air, and surprising news arrives as Venus clashes with Uranus. The moon also connects with Uranus, finding you embarking on a surprising new journey.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

Be gentle with yourself, Libra—the moon enters Virgo, asking you to catch up on rest! Your ruling planet Venus clashes with Uranus, bringing emotional breakthroughs; a powerful realization about what you want arrives. Your inner voice delivers unexpected messages as the moon connects with Uranus.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

The moon enters Virgo, putting you in a social mood, and sweet Venus clashes with wild Uranus, bringing surprises—you’re rethinking what you want out of life, your partnerships, and your career. The moon connects with Uranus, bringing thrills to your social life.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

Your focus turns to your career as the moon enters Virgo. Sweet Venus clashes with Uranus, and you’ll find yourself embarking on surprising journeys. A fun change in your schedule takes place! A eureka moment arrives as the moon connects with Uranus.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo, inspiring you look at the big picture. What you want out of life is changing, and that’s evident today as Venus clashes with Uranus. Powerful breakthroughs concerning intimacy take place. Exciting changes are made as the moon connects with Uranus.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

The moon enters Virgo and you’re deeply reflecting on your most private emotions. Venus clashes with your ruling planet Uranus and you’re feeling a deep shift in what you’re looking for and desire in a partner. You’re taking a new approach to smoothing over issues concerning finances and security as the moon connects with Uranus.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Relationships are on your mind today as the moon enters Virgo, but you’re looking for something different and ready for adventure as Venus clashes with Uranus! The moon also connects with Uranus, bringing exciting news your way.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

The moon enters Virgo, helping you get organized, but it’s unlikely you want to buckle down and work since Venus and Uranus’s clash finds you seeking adventure and freedom! You’re doing things your own way as the moon connects with Uranus.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

It’s an exciting day! Romance and creativity flow as the moon enters fellow earth sign Virgo. Your ruling planet Venus clashes with wild Uranus, bringing surprises—you’re itching for fun and freedom. The moon also connects with Uranus, inspiring you to take a risk.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

The moon enters Virgo, bringing your focus to home and family. It’s an exciting day as Venus clashes with Uranus, finding you exploring the unknown and hearing some unexpected gossip—just don’t over do it or talk about things you don’t really know the deal with. The moon connects with Uranus, inspiring an emotional breakthrough…if you can quiet down and listen to your inner voice.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The moon enters Virgo, creating a busy atmosphere of communication before sweet Venus clashes with electric Uranus. Be careful about impulsive spending, but do enjoy the surprises in your social life that pop up, especially as the moon connects with Uranus.

