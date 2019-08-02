Daily Horoscopes: August 3, 2019

Download the Astro Guide app by VICE on an iOS device to read daily horoscopes personalized for your sun, moon, and rising signs, and learn how to apply cosmic events to self care, your friendships, and relationships.



The moon in Virgo clashes with Jupiter at 8:39 AM and connects with Saturn at 10:03 AM, stirring up big emotions and asking us to check in with our boundaries. The moon opposes Neptune at 2:31 PM—remember that not everything you think is true. Keep your paranoia in check. Open yourself up to deep transformation as the moon connects with Pluto at 7:35 PM—be brave and confront your emotions, even the ones you don’t want to look at.

All times ET.

Leo (July 22 – August 23)

The moon in Virgo asks you to take stock of what you have today—be grateful for what you’ve got, though it’s OK to feel anger or disappointment about what you don’t have, too. Confusion about money may arrive, but today could ultimately prove to be very productive.

Virgo (August 23 – September 22)

The moon is in your sign today, Virgo! Big feelings and nostalgia come up for you and you’re feeling confused about your relationships, but a very powerful creative energy is in the atmosphere and romantic connections may take place.

Libra (September 22 – October 23)

The moon in Virgo asks you to take a break from all the hard work you’ve been doing. Lots of discussion is in the air today, but making plans is tricky. Powerful emotional breakthroughs arrive, but only if you slow down and get some rest.

Scorpio (October 23 – November 22)

Today’s moon in Virgo finds you in the mood to socialize—however, some confusion or drama may arrive. Try not to spend too much money today! A powerful conversation that changes the way you see things takes place.

Sagittarius (November 21 – December 21)

It’s a powerful and productive day in your career and finances, but you’re also feeling like you’re growing out of your role—not just at work, but in life, as confusion about home and family arrives.

Capricorn (December 21 – January 19)

The moon is in fellow earth sign Virgo today, and your imagination is overflowing with ideas. You’re feeling supported—but some confusing conversations take place today. A shift in your belief system arrives.

Aquarius (January 19 – February 18)

You generally take your friendships seriously, but that’s especially true today as the moon in Virgo finds you considering who you really trust, who you want to invest in, and who wants to invest in you. Confusion about money pops up, but your intuition guides you well today.

Pisces (February 18 – March 20)

Big emotions pop up in your relationships today, especially concerning your career and public life. You’re feeling confused about what you want in your partnerships, but your friends are a solid support system, and you’re making connections with powerful people.

Aries (March 20 – April 19)

Today’s moon in Virgo finds you in a busy mood, seeing the world and sharing ideas, and a supportive energy in your career flows…even though you’re super tired! A power move is made today.

Taurus (April 19 – May 20)

Today’s moon in Virgo finds you in a romantic mood, and you’re feeling supported even though some confusion in your social life arrives. A powerful journey that transforms how you see things takes place.

Gemini (May 20 – June 21)

Big emotions come up today as the moon in Virgo finds you sorting out your emotions concerning partnerships—not just romantic ones, but financial ones, too. A breakthrough that helps you let go of the past arrives today.

Cancer (June 21 – July 22)

The Virgo moon finds you in a busy and talkative mood today, setting plans in stone—however, you’re a little confused about what things will look like in the long run. Powerful partnerships are formed today.

