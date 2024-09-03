Danielle Moore, Frontwoman to Crazy P, Dies at 52

Crazy P singer Danielle Moore has died “in sudden and tragic circumstances” at the age of 52, according to the band—shocking the iconic British nu-disco group’s fans and band members alike.

Formerly and delightfully called Crazy Penis, Crazy P has blended shimmering disco, house, and funk since its formation in the mid-90s by Chris Todd and Jim Baron. Moore became its frontwoman in 2002, contributing soulful lyrics and voicing its most critically acclaimed hits, “Heartbreaker,” “Eruption,” and “Like a Fool.”

The band shared a tribute to the beloved singer on Crazy P’s Instagram account.

“We are devastated to announce the unbelievable and shocking news that our beautiful Danielle Moore has died in sudden and tragic circumstances,” the band wrote. “This happened on Friday afternoon August 30th. We cannot believe the news ourselves and we know it will be the same for all of you.”

While they didn’t specify exactly what happened to Moore, they did note that they’re still processing her death—as it came as a shock to everyone. Crazy P released its most recent studio in 2019 but has been actively touring clubs in Europe, with a new single in June of this year.

“She gave us so much and we love her so much,” the statement said. “Our hearts are broken.”

Róisín Murphy, the Irish singer and songwriter who shared a like-minded love of bringing disco to pop’s fringes, expressed in her own tribute on X yesterday.

“One of the most beautiful souls has left us,” Murphy wrote about Moore. “One of the best in music, an amazing person, and an amazing singer, performer, and songwriter. I know there will be a great sense of loss and mourning across our community.”

Moore left behind a legacy that will forever live on. In remembrance, revisit some of Crazy P’s best music and watch Moore’s elegant live performance of “Eruption” below.