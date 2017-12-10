Dark Chocolate Espresso Cake Recipe

A rich, espresso-laden chocolate cake topped with a simple vanilla buttercream frosting.

Servings: 15

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 2 hours

Ingredients

for the dark chocolate espresso cake:

¾ cup|100 grams all-purpose flour

¾ cup|150 grams granulated sugar

⅓ cup|35 grams cocoa powder

2 tablespoons espresso powder

1 teaspoon baking soda

½ teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon kosher salt

⅓ cup|80 ml whole milk

¼ cup|60 ml warm water

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

1 large egg

for the vanilla buttercream:

1 cup|227 grams unsalted butter, room temperature

2 ½ to 3 cups powdered sugar

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

sprinkles, for decorating (optional)

Directions

Heat your oven to 350°F. Whisk together your flour, sugar, cocoa powder, espresso powder, baking soda, baking powder, and salt. Add in your milk and water and mix to combine, then beat in your vegetable oil and egg, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Line an 8-inch square pan with parchment paper and grease it with non-stick spray or butter. Pour your batter into your pan and bake until set, about 20-25 minutes. Allow your cake to cool completely before frosting. When you’re ready to frost your cake, make your frosting by beating together the butter, powdered sugar, and vanilla until smooth – be sure to beat for at least 3 minutes. When finished, beat on high for 30 seconds or so to aerate the frosting. Smooth it over the top of the cake, and top with sprinkles, if desired. This cake will keep well, covered and refrigerated, for up to 3 days.

