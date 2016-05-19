Chris Carrabba Has Released a New Dashboard Confessional Song and It Sounds Like the Dashboard of Old

Dashboard Confessional’s Chris Carrabba is still doing the damn thing. Sixteen years after the release of his debut album, The Swiss Army Romance, the acoustic troubadour is breathing new life into the project with a forthcoming album, which he announced earlier this month. Here he is, performing a new Dashboard song, “May,” which his reps wouldn’t confirm for EW will actually make the album, but he did say: “I don’t have any idea of a release date or a worry about one for that matter. But I’m really excited to be doing it because I don’t think it’s ever felt this much like the beginning again.” And indeed, “May” sounds like a nod to the beginning of Dashboard and the swiss army romance he started all those years ago.

