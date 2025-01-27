Deafheaven Announce New Album ‘Lonely People With Power,’ Unleash Brutal New Single ‘Magnolia’

To say that Deafheaven is back with a vengeance would be an understatement. The Bay Area metal band is back with their first new song in four years, “Magnolia,” a brutal, thrashy tune that also serves as the debut single from their highly anticipated forthcoming album, Lonely People With Power.

I can sit here and try to come up with all kinds of flowery or macabre words to describe “Magnolia” and its accompanying music video, and if you’re familiar enough with Deafheaven you know why those are the two adjectives that best summarize their sounds. The fact of the matter is, “Magnolia” speaks for itself and you should listen.

Videos by VICE

Play video

Lonely People With Power is Deafheaven’s sixth studio album, following Infinite Granite, which was released in 2021. The new record comes more than a decade after the band’s breakout sophomore album, Sunbather, which remains a pivotal moment in the evolution of heavy metal to this day.

Throughout the years, Deafheaven’s seamless blending of black metal and shoegaze — dubbed blackgaze — has kept them at the forefront of conversations around the most genre-blending, bending, and defying heavy bands.

With their new single, it feels like Deafheaven is throwing down a metaphorical gauntlet to make it clear that they are and always will be a dark, ballsy, heavy fucking metal band to their core.

LONELY PEOPLE WITH POWER album artwork / PHOTO BY NEDDA AFSARI | DESIGN BY NICK STEINHARDT

Suffice it to say, “Magnolia” is absolutely relentless, and if its merciless riffage is any indication of what’s to come, we should all be very, very excited about Lonely People With Power.

Lonely People With Power will be released on March 28th and is available for pre-order / pre-save today, with a 2x LP deluxe edition and several limited edition vinyl color variants available in Deafheaven’s store.

See the album’s full tracklist here:

Incidental I Doberman Magnolia The Garden Route Heathen Amethyst Incidental II (feat. Jae Matthews) Revelator Body Behavior Incidental III Winona The Marvelous Orange Tree

Tour dates around the new album will be announced soon but, for now, check out a list of Deafheaven’s announced 2025 concerts below:

May 09 – Columbus, OH – Sonic Temple Art & Music Festival 2025

May 15 – Daytona Beach, FL – Welcome to Rockville 2025

June 08 – Nürburg, Germany – Rock am Ring 2025

June 12 – Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock 2025

June 14 – 15 – Manchester, United Kingdom – Outbreak Fest 2025

June 19 – 22 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting 2025

June 21 – Clisson, France – Hellfest 2025

June 25 – Oslo, Norway – Tons of Rock 2025

June 28 – Ysselsteyn, Netherlands – Jera On Air 2025