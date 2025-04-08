Death Doulas Are Guiding Pet Parents and Veterinarians Through Euthanasia

When a pet approaches the end of their life, it can feel like your world is caving in. They weren’t just a dog or a cat. They were your best friend, your constant companion, and maybe the most stable relationship you had. Letting them go might be the right choice, but it’s still a devastating one.

During this intensely emotional time, a pet doula can help you process what’s going on.

End-of-life companion-animal doulas, sometimes simply called pet doulas, are trained to provide emotional support during one of the hardest moments a pet owner can face. They don’t give medical advice or perform procedures. Instead, they help people work through the heartbreak.

They offer a presence that’s calm, steady, and compassionate when everything feels like it’s unraveling.

Trained Death Doulas Are Now Helping People Say Goodbye to Their Pets

The concept is still new, but growing fast. In 2019, the University of Vermont launched a professional pet doula training course as an offshoot of its human death doula program. Since then, more than 600 people have gone through the program.

Students have included chaplains, hospice workers, veterinary staff, and even dog walkers. In April 2024, the University of New England launched its own version of the course.

A pet doula can assist with difficult decisions, like when to euthanize a pet and where it should happen—at home, in a clinic, or through emergency services. They also help pet owners prepare for what to expect emotionally before, during, and after that final goodbye.

Some veterinarian offices are starting to adapt, creating chapel rooms where clients can say goodbye in peace. These small changes reflect a growing awareness that losing a pet can be just as painful, if not more so, than losing a human loved one.

Dr. Ken Gorczyca, a California-based vet who also teaches the University of Vermont’s pet doula course, says grief over animal companions is often underestimated. “Losing an animal companion can be quite a loss for a human, more so than some family members,” he said.

He sees his own work as equal parts medical and emotional. “Just being there to help is powerful,” he added.

When your pet takes their final breath, you don’t want to feel like you’re carrying all of the heaviness on your own. Pet doulas can’t stop the grief, but they can help carry some of the weight. And sometimes, that’s enough.