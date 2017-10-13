Deep-Fried Oreos Recipe

Makes 25
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 40 minutes
Ingredients
canola oil, for frying
1 ½ cup|250 grams all-purpose flour
¼ cup|60 grams granulated sugar
3 ½ teaspoons|16 grams baking powder
½ teaspoon|2 grams kosher salt
1 ¼ cup|325 ml whole milk
3 tablespoons|40 grams unsalted butter, melted
1 large egg
1 package Oreos
confectioners’ sugar, as needed
Directions
- Heat 2 inches oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 375°F.
- In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, granulated sugar, baking powder, and salt. In a separate bowl, whisk the milk, butter, and eggs. Add the liquid ingredients to the dry, whisking. A few lumps are okay, think pancake batter.
- Working with 1 Oreo at a time, submerge the cookies in the batter and then cook them in the hot oil for about 2 minutes, flipping once halfway through. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate and dust with confectioners’ sugar before serving.
