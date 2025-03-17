Deftones’ Chino Moreno Vows to Stop Doing Autographs After Getting Mobbed by Fans

While being a “rock star” might seem like a cushy lifestyle, the celebrity that comes along with it can be stressful for those who are just looking to make art and live their lives. Such is the case for Deftones frontman Chino Moreno.

Moreno was recently out and about minding his own business when he was swarmed by fans with stacks of vinyl that they wanted him to sign. Visibly irritated — cause he probably knows they’re just looking to flip the albums for an “autographed” markup on eBay or something — the vocalist obliged but was only pestered further by the mob.

“Go ahead and tell your friends I’m not doing this shit no more,” Moreno says in footage of the interaction. “You guys go online in your little groups and shit, tell people I’m not signing shit no more. I signed these right now, but let them know I’m not signing anything.”

In a tragic case of inability to read the room, one fan then immediately asked Moreno to sign “these last two for the road,” prompting the singer to shake his head and walk away.

Honestly, it’s hard not to side with Chino Moreno here. The guy is just trying to go about his life and people intrude on his personal space for some autographs that they almost certainly mean to capitalize on. It seems Eminem’s “The Way I Am” taught us absolutely nothing.

Deftones Are Touring the US and Canada

While you should leave Chino Moreno alone if you see him in public, you should also definitely catch the Deftones in concert if they’re coming to your area this year. See a full list of the band’s tour dates below:

Deftones, The Mars Volta & Fleshwater

3/18 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena

3/20 Orlando, FL Kia Center

3/22 Sunrise, FL Amerant Bank Arena

3/24 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

3/26 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

3/28 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse

3/29 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena

3/31 Chicago, IL United Center

4/1 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

4/3 New York, NY Madison Square Garden

4/4 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center

4/6 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

4/8 Boston, MA TD Garden

4/9 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Deftones, Idles & The Barbarians of California

8/22 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena

8/24 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place

8/25 Calgary, AB Scotiabank Saddledome

8/27 Winnipeg, MB Canada Life Centre

8/29 Minneapolis, MN Target Center

8/30 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum

9/1 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

9/7 Quebec City, QC Videotron Centre

Deftones, Phantogram & The Barbarians of California

9/8 Montreal, QC Bell Centre

9/10 Cleveland, OH Rocket Arena

9/11 Baltimore, MD CFG Bank Arena

9/13 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center

9/15 Denver, CO Ball Arena

9/17 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center