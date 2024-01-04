Alan Dershowitz Responds to Epstein Docs With Attack On ‘Radical Feminists’ Who Don’t ‘Condemn Hamas’

Alan Dershowitz, the famed lawyer who in addition to his work with Jeffrey Epstein has defended Harvey Weinstein and Donald Trump, responded to the inclusion of his name in newly unsealed Jeffrey Epstein documents released Wednesday by attacking unnamed “radical feminists” he accused of supporting Hamas.

The close association between the former longtime Harvard Law School professor and Epstein is not new information, and he has vigorously objected to accusations of inappropriate behavior. In particular, he was involved in litigation with Virginia Giuffre, the plaintiff in the case to which the newly-unsealed records are attached. (She sued him for defamation in 2019, which resulted in a countersuit; in 2022, both sides agreed to drop the suits and Giuffre issued a statement saying she “may have made a mistake” in claiming Epstein had trafficked her to Dershowitz.)

When addressing the matter on Fox News, though, Dershowitz—who has himself advocated for the unsealing of court records, claiming they would vindicate him—made a sudden pivot to attacking the “radical feminists” who urged for the unsealing of the Epstein documents but didn’t “condemn Hamas” over sexual violence against “young, Jewish girls.”

“I understand all the feminist groups and the radicals who think this is the worst thing in the world, that anybody ever had any contact with Jeffrey Epstein. Where are all those radical feminists when it comes to the Hamas rapes of young, Jewish girls?” Dershowitz told host Sean Hannity.

“I want to have a list of all the radical feminists who are pushing hard.”

In the documents, Dershowitz is accused of going to Epstein’s Florida mansion “pretty often” and having “got massages while he was there,” sworn testimony from Epstein’s housekeeper reads. Another document reflects the accusations Giuffre has since said she made a mistake in making.

Dershowitz, who defended Trump in his 2020 impeachment trial and has been mentioned as a possible lawyer for Israel before the International Court of Justice, where it has been accused of genocide, maintains that all the allegations made against him were false. He told Hannity that he was “thrilled” that the documents were unsealed because they thought it would “exculpate” him.

“I want to make sure every single document comes out including the documents that cast doubt on the credibility of some of the accusers and some of the accused,” he said.

In December, 2023, U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska ordered the records unsealed by 2024, the culmination of years of efforts by the Miami Herald to put the material in the public record.

At issue were the identities of Jane and John Does whose identities a variety of parties had asked the court to reveal and who came up in the litigation of a since-settled 2015 defamation suit filed by Giuffre against Epstein’s partner, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell is currently serving a 20-year sentence. In 2019, Epstein died by suicide while in prison awaiting his sex trafficking trial.