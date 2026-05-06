Two 1990s Action-Adventure Games Re-Release This Month Fully Remade for Modern Consoles

This month will see the release of two classic 90s puzzle adventure games on modern platforms, the most recent of which was remade just two years ago.

myst and riven remakes are coming to more platforms

screenshot: Cyan

Perhaps one of the most important and influential first-person 1990s games next to the likes of Doom and Half-Life, Myst was a puzzle adventure game released by Cyan Productions in 1993 that kicked off a whole universe of puzzle games based on the Jules Verne novel The Mysterious Island. There are six total games in the Myst series, the most recent of which is 2005’s Myst V: End of Ages. The original game was remade in 2020 and brought to Xbox, PC, Mac, and, most notably, Oculus Quest and Quest 2.

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Riven is the direct sequel to Myst and also received the remake treatment in 2024 when it came to PC, Mac, and Meta Quest, foregoing a console release altogether. This remake was a bit more well regarded than Myst‘s, as it earned an 86 on Metacritic and even won a D.I.C.E award for game direction.

may 19 is a big day for myst and riven fans

screenshot: Cyan

Now, both of these remakes are coming to all-new audiences later this month, on May 19. The Myst remake will make its PlayStation 5 debut and will also be available to play on PSVR2. Simultaneously, the Riven remake will finally arrive for PlayStation and Xbox gamers. Like the remake of its predecessor, it too will be playable on Sony’s PSVR2 headset. Riven will also be made available on Microsoft’s PC storefront.

Since these Myst and Riven remakes are now coming to modern hardware, they’re taking advantage of some of PlayStation 5 and Xbox’s most important features. First off, they utilize Xbox’s Play Anywhere program, meaning players can pick up where they left off across any of their devices. As for PlayStation, both remakes are PS5 Pro enhanced for owners of Sony’s latest mid-gen refresh. Lastly, fans of these games on both consoles will be able to enjoy the benefits of HDR and ray tracing.

screenshot: Cyan

While a version of Myst is available on Nintendo Switch in the form of realMyst: Masterpiece Edition, the jury’s still out on whether this most recent Myst remake will eventually be made available on Nintendo’s platform. Now that the PS5 port of the game is out the door on May 19, perhaps Cyan will turn to Switch gamers next. As for Riven, it doesn’t exist on Switch at all. However, if the Myst remake does eventually make it to Switch down the road, fans can expect Riven to follow suit based on how these games have been rolled out on Xbox and PlayStation.

Looking ahead for Cyan, whether it decides to remake more games from the Myst series will be interesting to see. Its most recent new game was 2023’s Firmament. It’s possible the team could have another all-new title in the works if more Myst remakes aren’t in the cards.

Myst is coming to PS5 and PSVR2 and Riven is coming to Xbox, PS5, and PSVR2 on May 19.