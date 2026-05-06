Pokémon MMO Featuring Multiple Regions Is Still in Development According to Leaker

A popular Pokémon leaker has revealed that a Pokémon MMO that features multiple regions is in development. According to the insider, the leaked title will be one of Game Freak’s next projects after Pokémon Winds and Waves.

Leaked Pokémon MMO Will Reportedly Release After Winds and Waves

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

Last year, a list of all Pokémon games that Game Freak was developing in a data breach known as the “Teraleak.” The list included a Pokémon Legends Galar title, as well as a mysterious MMO game called “Project Seed.” At the time, there was speculation that some of these games might have been cancelled, as the leak originated from files dating back as far as 2022. However, a major Pokémon leaker has just revealed that the Pokémon MMO is not only real, but is in active development.

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This latest update comes from prominent Pokémon insider Riddler Khu. The leaker revealed new details about the Pokémon MMO in a series of posts on X. “Well, all projects mentioned in that leak keep in developing including that MMO game (code name seed) according to my friend by April 2026.” Riddler has essentially confirmed that the Pokémon MMO title is still in active development as of this year, which means it’s one of Game Freak’s next projects after Pokémon Winds and Waves.

Screenshot: X @Riddler_Khu

This is a pretty big deal, as Riddler Khu is the gold standard of Pokémon leaks. The mysterious insider has been accurately leaking information about the Nintendo franchise going back a decade now. So if Riddler Khu says a Pokémon MMO is still in development, then it’s likely true. Although there is always time for Game Freak to still cancel the project. However, with the game being in development for years now, and it still being actively worked on as of April, that seems unlikely.

Everything Leaked About Pokémon MMO Project Seed So Far

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

So, with the Pokémon MMO now being confirmed to be real, I thought it would be interesting to take a look back at everything that was leaked about it. Internally labeled as “Project Seed” at Game Freak, the upcoming title reportedly features multiple Pokémon regions.

Here are some key features leaked about the Pokémon MMO:

It’s a multi-region MMO

Will feature Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh and Kitakami

All regions are interconnected in one giant world for players to explore

Is in active pre-production at Game Freak

Had a planned release date of 2029, but this could get pushed back

In the Teraleak files, we also have an interesting summary of the project: “Seed is a prototyping project for a next-generation online game playable by multiple people. Set in a region that connects Hoenn and Sinnoh.”

Finally, as far as a release date for the Pokémon MMO goes, it might get pushed back. Multiple insiders have speculated that the multi-region online game could launch after 2029. The changed date could be due to Pokémon Winds and Waves’ release being delayed to late 2027.