Pokémon Winds and Waves Release Pushed to “Late 2027” According to Popular Leaker

The Pokémon Winds and Waves release date has reportedly been pushed back to Late 2027, according to a new leak. A prominent Pokémon leaker claims that the Pokémon Gen 10 titles also won’t be getting any more news or updates in 2026.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

When Pokémon Winds and Waves was announced earlier this year, many players were surprised when a vague “2027” release window appeared at the end of the trailer. Naturally, this sparked a wave of speculation as to whether the Pokémon Gen 10 games would be launching either early or late next year.

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However, according to prominent leaker Riddler Khu, the Pokémon Winds and Waves release date is set for late 2027. While the insider didn’t give an exact month, many players have theorized it means that WiWa won’t release until October or November 2027. If true, that means Pokémon Gen 10 won’t be released for another 19 months. Ouch.

Screenshot: X @Riddler_Khu

This lates rumor is a big deal, as Riddler Khu is pretty much the gold standard for Pokémon leaks. The popular insider has been accurately leaking information about the Game Freak franchise for almost a decade now. So if he’s saying late 2027, then it’s almost guaranteed to be its launch window.

Pokémon Gen 10 will Be the Longest Gap Between Generations

This also means that Pokémon Winds and Waves will be the longest wait between generations in the entire franchise’s history. To put some perspective, we are looking at a five-year gap between when Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (Gen 9) launched in 2022 and when Pokémon Winds and Waves (Gen 10) will potentially be released. That’s a pretty long wait.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

The other big reveal that Riddler Khu made is that we reportedly won’t be getting any more Pokémon Winds and Waves news or updates in 2026. Interestingly, there had been several leaks and rumors swirling over the past month about this being the case.

With Riddler Khu now weighing in on it, it appears to be confirmed. Unfortunately, this means we likely won’t be getting a new Winds and Waves trailer this year. Some fans hoped we would see one at the Pokémon World Championships happening in August. Then again, Game Freak usually focuses on competitive game reveals during this event.

Screenshot: The Pokémon Company

If we aren’t getting any more news or updates about Gen 10 in 2026, this also seems to line up with Winds and Waves not launching until the end of 2027. It should be pointed out that Riddler Khu only said “late 2027” and didn’t list a specific month or quarter.

However, with most mainline generation games usually releasing in the Fall, an October or November 2027 release date for Pokémon Winds and Waves is seeming more and more likely. Finally, while Riddler Khu is credible, we should still take this with a grain of salt. Release plans could always change.