Desiigner’s Debut Mixtape ‘New English’ Is Now Available

Desiigner’s hit single “Panda” is pretty inescapable. Ever since we first became acquainted with it back at Kanye West’s The Life Of Pablo Madison Square Garden listening party, it’s become arguably the most popular track in the country. Since then, everyone has wondered what his full capabilities are as a rapper. The speculation can now end, as the Brooklyn rapper has finally released his debut mixtape New English. The tape is basically all him except for an appearance by G.O.O.D. Music head honcho Pusha T on the track “Jet.” So, stop making assumptions and listen to the whole thing below.