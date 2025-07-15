‘Destiny 2’ The Edge of Fate Will Have To Patch in Re-Recorded Voice Lines at a Later Date

Bungie has revealed that certain Destiny 2 The Edge of Fate characters will need to have their voice lines re-recorded. According to the developer, a handful of actors were unable to record their dialogue initially. However, their voices will be patched in through a future update.

‘Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate’ Will Have Temporary Voice actors

With the recent release of the Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate trailer, eagle-eyed fans noticed that some of the characters sounded off. In particular, players were questioning whether Ikora had been replaced. When resident Destiny Forbes expert Paul Tassi brought attention to this, Bungie immediately jumped in with a response on X.

“Mentioned this back in May, but we actually do have an update to share. A few months ago, we announced that some voice talent was unavailable to record lines for The Edge of Fate. Today, July 15, 2025, we are happy to announce that these conflicts have been resolved, and we’re actively re-recording lines for affected characters. While we do not have a specific date for when these lines will be updated, we are aiming for a future update. When we have more details, we will let you know.”

Interestingly, Bungie also confirmed that with some languages in the game, certain characters will remain silent. “In some languages, some characters will have temporary voice casting or be silent. As we did for Destiny 2: Heresy, subtitles for story content will be enabled by default to ensure narrative content is not missed.”

Not All languages will have silent characters

Bungie followed up their post on X to clarify that the English version of Destiny 2 The Edge of Fate will not have any missing voice dialogue. Instead, certain characters will just have temporary voice actors that will eventually be re-recorded. Only the French and Spanish versions will have silent NPCs at launch.

In all fairness to Bungie, they actually did announce this back in May. However, it seems like it went under the radar for many players. In the “This Week In Destiny Blog Post” on May 8, they explained that Orin, Chioma, and Ikora will have temporary voice actors at launch. Today’s update confirmed that these characters will have their voices re-recorded by their original actors and patched in with a future update.

Outside of Bungie stating it was a “conflict”, it’s not entirely clear why voice actors were not able to record their lines in time. However, it could be something as simple as a scheduling conflict. Using temporary voice actors is also not that uncommon of a practice. And at least Bungie was transparent with players months before its launch. Still, it seems that Destiny 2: The Edge of Fate has an uphill battle to win over its player base.