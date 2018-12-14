Devon Baldwin Explains How Two Break-Ups Inspired “Someone New”

This week on Noisey radio, Tariq Cherif, co-founder of preeminent traveling hip-hop festival Rolling Loud sits down to discuss the fest’s humble beginnings and it’s biggest installment yet — this weekend in Los Angeles. Then, rising songstress Devon Baldwin brings us new music, and we check in with Dev09.
Listen here at 11 AM EST/8 AM PST and 11 PM EST/8 PM PST.
Intro Mix:
Meek Mill – “Going Bad” feat. Drake
Smokepurpp – “Sauce Like This”
YoungBoy Never Broke Again – “Valuable Pain”
Lil Mosey – “Kamikaze”
SENSITIVVTHUGG – “Los Fuegos” feat. Big Baby Ghandi *World Premiere*
Tariq Sharif:
Robb Banks & Chris Travis – “No Trespassing”
Lil Pump – “Multi-Millionaire” feat. Lil Uzi Vert
XXXTENTACION – “whoa (mind in awe)”
Ski Mask The Slump God – “Nuketown” feat. Juice WRLD
Lil Wayne – “Let It Fly” feat. Travis Scott
Devon Baldwin
Devon Baldwin – “Someone New”
Devon Baldwin – “Dead of Night”
Dev09
Dev09 – “Oh S**t”