Devon Baldwin Explains How Two Break-Ups Inspired “Someone New”

This week on Noisey radio, Tariq Cherif, co-founder of preeminent traveling hip-hop festival Rolling Loud sits down to discuss the fest’s humble beginnings and it’s biggest installment yet — this weekend in Los Angeles. Then, rising songstress Devon Baldwin brings us new music, and we check in with Dev09.

Listen here at 11 AM EST/8 AM PST and 11 PM EST/8 PM PST.

Intro Mix:

Meek Mill – “Going Bad” feat. Drake

Smokepurpp – “Sauce Like This”

YoungBoy Never Broke Again – “Valuable Pain”

Lil Mosey – “Kamikaze”

SENSITIVVTHUGG – “Los Fuegos” feat. Big Baby Ghandi *World Premiere*

Tariq Sharif:

Robb Banks & Chris Travis – “No Trespassing”

Lil Pump – “Multi-Millionaire” feat. Lil Uzi Vert

XXXTENTACION – “whoa (mind in awe)”

Ski Mask The Slump God – “Nuketown” feat. Juice WRLD

Lil Wayne – “Let It Fly” feat. Travis Scott

Devon Baldwin

Devon Baldwin – “Someone New”

Devon Baldwin – “Dead of Night”

Dev09

Dev09 – “Oh S**t”