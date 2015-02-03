Dick Diver Do the Power Pop on “Tearing the Posters Down”

Melbourne quartet Dick Diver have headed into some quality power pop territory on “Tearing the Posters Down”, the second single from their forthcoming album Melbourne, Florida.

A follow up to the cheery and snappy first single “Waste the Alphabet”, the cracking drums and bouncy guitar line of “Tearing the Posters Down” brings to mind the punchy melody of mid 70s US acts like Nerves or Shoes. But when the group chorus kicks in at the end of the song it’s all very Melbourne 2015 again.

Recorded in a former sheep-shearing shed in Apollo Bay by their regular go-to-guy Mikey Young (Total Control, Lace Curtain), Melbourne, Florida, the band’s third album and a follow up

up to 2013’s Calendar Days, will be released March 6 by Chapter Music for Australia, New Zealand and Japan and March 10 for the rest of the world on Chicago’s Trouble In Mind.

