Did 17th-Century Rich People Really Use This Device to Hide Their Farts?

If you think modern wellness culture has gone too far, allow me to introduce a 17th-century solution to a problem everyone had but no one wanted to acknowledge. It was called the vanvera, and it existed for one reason. Aristocrats needed a way to fart without ruining dinner.

The vanvera shows up in historical oddities circles because it sounds fake. It wasn’t. One example now displayed at the Sex Machines Museum in Prague looks exactly like what it was. A small leather pouch designed to sit discreetly against the wearer’s backside, trapping sound and smell during social situations. Once privacy was restored, the pouch could be emptied by hand. Elegant times demanded inelegant engineering.

As Oddity Central reported, the vanvera was most commonly associated with upper-class women, mostly because the layered dresses of the period made concealment easy. Claims about its origins drift toward ancient Egypt or Rome, but there’s no real evidence tying it that far back. What historians seem comfortable saying is that it circulated in Europe during the 1600s, especially in Italy, where etiquette took digestive control seriously.

Venezia Today notes that the device came in multiple forms. The simplest version was the leather sack worn under skirts. Wealthier households went bigger. Some aristocrats used elaborate piping systems attached to their beds that carried nighttime flatulence out through windows and into the open air. If that sounds excessive, remember this was an era when reputation mattered more than comfort.

There were also failed design experiments. One writer describes a metal vanvera fitted into underwear and filled with dried herbs like lavender, rosemary, and sage. The idea was that gas would pass through and emerge pleasantly scented, described as “like a breeze from the fields of Provence.” The problem was noise. It masked smell but not sound, which defeated the social purpose. That version didn’t last.

What makes the vanvera interesting isn’t just the complete absurdity. It’s the fact that people have always been embarrassed by their bodies. Our technology and methods just morph as time goes on.

The vanvera never became standard, and it eventually disappeared as fashion changed and plumbing improved. Still, it’s hard not to admire the commitment. Before scented candles and discreet excuses, the aristocracy built hardware. When dignity was on the line, they literally engineered around it.