Strawberry Fields Forever… or a Few Hours: Diet Smoke Strawberry THC Shot Review

Once upon a time, I was taking shots of tequila and whiskey, but there’s a new kind of shot that I’m vibing with: THC shots. And the Diet Smoke Strawberry THC Shot has been a pleasure for me to test out.

This quick 20mg delta-9 THC shot brings you to a fluffy Cloud 9 where you can hang without a worry in your mind. If you’re nervous to try THC, half of this shot is an excellent place to start and experience an effortlessly chill and happy high.

Lift Level

These shots contain 10mg Delta-9 THC, giving you a fast-acting, serious high. I love that the side of the bottle shows you different dose levels, so you can take 5mg THC and save the rest, or whatever else floats your boat.

For me, with my long-established THC tolerance, these aren’t crazy strong, but they definitely had me feelin’ floaty. If you have zero tolerance, taking the full shot will for sure give you a rich high, just be ready for it.

The High

Oh my days, you guys, this high is fabulous. Truly one of my favorite edible highs I’ve ever experienced. I didn’t feel sleepy or munchy, just giggly and light. Not a lick of anxiety or paranoia, just a bubbly vibe that lasted a few hours.

The high happens pretty quick, so expect to be feeling it within 10-20 minutes. I do wish the effects lasted longer. I’d say they only last about two hours. I can’t imagine it lasting any longer than three to four hours for most people, but it could if you never use cannabis. I can confidently recommend this shot to anyone who wants a supremely delightful high that feels airy and easy.

Munch Level

As far as flavor, these aren’t much to write home about. The packaging says they’re strawberry-flavored, but it’s actually a strawberry hibiscus flavor, which matters because the floral hibiscus taste is noticeable. It makes the strawberry less potent, creating a subtle profile.

The best way I can describe it is as a watery strawberry juice. I know. It doesn’t sound great. But by no means was this difficult to drink, just not an irresistible flavor. The texture is also inconsequential, but I recommend keeping them in the fridge because the strawberry flavor is better cold.

Subtle But Sealed Too Tight

First, “Diet Smoke” is an awesome name for a cannabis company, especially one using hemp-derived Delta-9 THC (which this one does, from 100% pure cannabis extract). It’s just a cool name, right? The actual packaging is understated, using ombre designs and muted but distinct colors.

But I have issues with the packaging. These shots are sealed up in the plastic wrap so tightly and are super hard to get open without a knife or sharp tool.

So if you’re walking into a Beyoncé concert and want to take this shot before entering the stadium, I recommend opening the shots before you leave the house to ensure they’re ready to go — based on personal experience. And, Diet Smoke, please make these easier to open!

Bang for Your Bud

The shots are around $10 each, and are cheaper the more you order. While $10 for just 10mg is a bit more than I like to pay, I’d definitely buy these again. The blissful, fun high is worth it, and will beat out a $15 cocktail every time.

Final High Thoughts

The flavor is fine, the packaging is fine, albeit tough to open, but the high from these little Strawberry THC Shots is exceptional. If you want to enjoy a consistent, pleasant state, I’d throw back one of these every few hours and just go with the flow.

They’re easy to enjoy and deliver a comfortable, cool high that is ideal for people concerned about feeling paranoid or tired. It’s hard to find a high more enjoyable than this one.

