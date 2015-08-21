dill-pickle-chicken-wings-recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 24 hours 40 minutes

Ingredients

for the dill pickle brine:

1 ¼ cup|200 grams mustard seeds

¾ cup|125 grams kosher salt

1 large bunch|100 grams dill stems

½ cup|100 grams apple cider vinegar

⅓ cup|80 grams granulated sugar

3 pounds|1.4 kilograms chicken wings

for the dill salt:

100 grams dehydrated dill pickle powder

25 grams salt

10 grams dehydrated dill

for the wings:

2 cups|250 grams all-purpose flour

¼ cup|35 grams cornstarch

¼ cup|10 grams dehydrated dill

canola oil, for frying

Directions

1. Make the brine: Place the mustard seeds, salt, dill, vinegar, and sugar in a large pot with 2 liters water. Bring to a boil and dissolve the sugar. Add 3 liters ice and cool completely. When the brine is cold, add the chicken wings. Refrigerate the chicken overnight to maximize the dill flavor.

2. Make the dill salt: Combine all ingredients in a small bowl and set aside until ready to use.

3. Fry the wings: The next day, remove the wings from the brine and set aside. Heat 2-inches canola oil in a large saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reads 350°F. In a large bowl, combine the flour, cornstarch, and dill. Dredge the wings in the dredge. Working in batches, dredge the chicken in the flour mixture and fry, turning as needed, until brown and crispy and a thermometer inserted reads 165°F, about 6 to 8 minutes. Sprinkle with the dill salt to serve.

Chef’s Note: At MARKET, we make our own dill pickles, dehydrate them and then blend them up to make the powder. At home, if you do not have a food dehydrator, you can sometimes find dill pickle powder in the spice aisle at your local supermarket. For the dill salt, we combine all the ingredients in a food processor and pulse a few times until mixed. Be careful not to over pulse, thus making the salt very fine and hard to control when seasoning.

From Keep It Canada: Calgary