Diplo Releases Recording of His Infamous Robot Heart Burning Man Performance

Robot Heart is one of the better-known camps at Burning Man. Not only is it a musical destination during the outsider desert rave with DJs as diverse as Jamie Jones and Above & Beyond gracing its decks, but the camp is a community hub for artists who believe in the importance of artful electronic music. They’ve even been maligned by Seth Troxler, who missed his set during the 2014 festival (when Troxler has attacked you, it’s a sign that you have made it).

During the 51 weeks when they’re not at in the Nevada desert, Robot Heart functions as an arts collective, this year organizing a festival of its own, the recently announced Further Future Festival, in May. Fueling rumors that he’s about to be added as special guest headliner at Robot Heart’s inaugural fest, Diplo has released the recording of that infamous Robot Heart art car performance with Skrillex from Burning Man 2014.

After a brief intro from Jillionaire, Diplo is heard intro-ing the recording himself, which then drops right into the controversy, for the first time ever giving us an indication of what went wrong. The vibes of the Playa are abruptly interrupted by what seems to be 2014’s biggest turnup track and the rest is history.

