DJ Khaled Drops ‘Major Key’ Featuring Everyone

DJ Khaled – man, myth, human Snapchat – has finally unleashed Major Key on the world. Not only is the album cover (above) one of the greatest works of art of modern times, not only does DJ Khaled have an island named after him off the coast of Belize, but Major Key features Kendrick Lamar, Future, Drake, YG, Jay Z, Nicki Minaj, Gucci Mane, Rick Ross, pretty much every other name in rap, and Meghan Trainor. There’s also a track called “Nas Album Done” featuring Nas that doubles as an announcement that his twelfth studio album is finished.

This isn’t just an album, it is an inspiration. A way of life. It is every motivational speech ever given packed into just under 58 minutes. It is Shia Labeouf screaming “just do it” at the sky for an eternity. It is the album they don’t want you to hear in case it ushers in an era of human excellence we are not prepared to handle.

Major Key premiered in a special pop-up episode of his Beats 1 show We The Best Radio last night. It’s available now exclusively through Apple Music and iTunes.

