Donald Trump Administration Threatens Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show With ICE Agents

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show announcement this week was immediately met with pushback, including from the Trump Administration, which has seemingly threatened to send ICE agents to the game, per Billboard.

On Wednesday (Oct. 1), Trump’s 2016 and 2024 campaign manager Corey Lewandowski — who is now an advisor to the Department of Homeland Security — appeared on The Benny Show and was asked about the chances of ICE having a presence at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, when the game kicks off on Feb. 8, 2026.

“There is nowhere you can provide safe haven to people who are in this country illegally,” Lewandowski replied. “Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else. We will find you and apprehend you and put you in a detention facility and deport you.” He then added, “Know that is a very real situation under this administration, which is contrary to how it used to be.”

Notably, this is not Bad Bunny’s first time performing at the Halftime Show, as he was a guest when Jennifer Lopez and Shakira headlined the event six years ago. It is surprising that he agreed to do it; however, as he previously revealed that he was avoiding performing in the U.S. due to ICE raids that he felt would create a hostile environment for his fans.

“I’ve been thinking about it these days, and after discussing it with my team, I think I’ll do just one date in the United States,” Bad Bunny — who is from Puerto Rico, which is an unincorporated territory of the U.S. — wrote in a post on X/Twitter on Sunday (Sept. 28).

Regarding Bad Bunny’s original position, you can probably imagine Lewandowski is offended by it, and would prefer if someone else was chosen to perfrom at the Super Bowl. “It’s so shameful they’ve decided to pick somebody who seems to hate America so much to represent them at the Halftime Show,” he said on The Benny Show.

“We should be trying to be inclusive, not exclusive,” Lewandowski went on to say. “There are plenty of great bands and entertainment people who could be playing at that show that would be bringing people together and not separating them.”