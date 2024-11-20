A ‘Doomsday Fish’ Washed Ashore for the Third Time This Year

A typically rare fish has been spotted three times this year. This month, PhD candidate Alison Laferriere spotted an oarfish—better known as a “doomsday fish”—on a California beach. The discovery marked the third time the eel-like animal has washed ashore this year.

The Scripps Institution of Oceanography revealed the find on Facebook, quipping, “Just when you thought the oarfish hype had died down… Look what decided to make another appearance!”

Videos by VICE

The discovery was made on Grandview Beach in Encinitas, California. It came three months after a slightly larger oarfish was found in La Jolla.

After locating the most recent oarfish, which was between nine and 10 feet long, Ben Frable, the manager of the Scripps Oceanography Marine Vertebrate Collection, contacted the NOAA Fisheries Service team to recover the specimen and transport it to the Southwest Fisheries Science Center.

“We took samples and froze the specimen awaiting further study and final preservation in the Marine Vertebrate Collection,” Frable said. “Like with the previous oarfish, this specimen and the samples taken from it will be able to tell us much about the biology, anatomy, genomics and life history of oarfishes.”

Only 21 Doomsday Fish Have washed ashore Since 1901

This is the 21st oarfish to wash ashore since 1901. When the doomsday fish does make its way to shore it’s thought to do so because of injury, illness, and disorientation.

As for why the typically rare find was made two times this year, Frable said “it may have to do with changes in ocean conditions and increased numbers of oarfish off our coast.”

“Many researchers have suggested this as to why deep-water fish strand on beaches,” he said. “Sometimes it may be linked to broader shifts such as the El Niño and La Niña cycle but this is not always the case. There was a weak El Niño earlier this year. This wash-up coincided with the recent red tide and Santa Ana winds last week but many variables could lead to these strandings.”

Often described as sea serpents, oarfish can grow to 30 feet and are the longest bony fish in the world. The deep-sea dwellers are known as “doomsday fish” due to lore that considers them to be being harbingers of bad news, according to the Ocean Conservancy.

Their appearance doesn’t help to dispel that line of thinking. The doomsday fish has a ribbon-shaped body with large eyes and foreboding red spines, the organization explained.