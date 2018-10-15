Drake Discusses Beef With Kanye West and PUSHA-T On ‘The Shop’

Drake was a guest on HBO’s The Shop over the weekend, and he took the opportunity to provide some clarity around his ongoing feuds with PUSHA-T and Kanye West. Drake’s relationships with Push and Kanye have soured rapidly since Push released “Infrared”, a thinly-veiled diss taking shots at Drake’s alleged use of a ghostwriter. After that, Drake released a diss track in response called “Duppy”, which was followed by Push’s king hit of a diss “The Story of Adidon”, a track that featured an image of Drake in blackface on its cover and references to Drake’s secret child in its lyrics. (Drake dropped a press release in response.)

Kanye has taken issue with Drake in recent weeks due to a bizarre conspiracy that the KiKi in “In My Feelings” is Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian-West. He recently took a long, windy walk and filmed a series of videos addressing Drake’s silence on the issue, saying “If I had a girlfriend from Chicago and her name was Renita, and you was married to Rihanna, I wouldn’t make no song called ‘RiRi.’ There’s a lot of shit that doesn’t sit well with ‘Ye’s spirit when it comes to Drake.”

Videos by VICE

On The Shop, Drake took a surprisingly diplomatic stance on it all. “I knew something was gonna come up about my kid,” he told hosts LeBron James and Maverick Carter. “They had to add the deadbeat dad thing to make it more appealing, which is fine. The mom and dad thing, whatever. […] But wishing death on my friend who has MS […] When you mention defenceless people who are sick in the hospital, who passed away, I just believe there’s a price that you have to pay for that.” Drake also explained that he recorded a response to “Adidon”, but decided not to release it.

On the show, he also explained that his beef with Kanye began after he played “March 14” for the rapper during the Wyoming sessions and showed him a picture of Adonis. He also took offence upon learning that G.O.O.D. Music’s summer releases were all dropping around Scorpion. “I wake up, and all of these dates are out […] All of them around June 15.”

https://twitter.com/TheDrakeLife/status/1050934026305982465



Personally, I’ll be praying that neither Kanye nor Push decides to respond to this. It’s been a long year, and I need a break from beef for a while.

Follow Noisey on Twitter.