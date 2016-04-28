Drake Just Dropped a New Promo Video for ‘Views’

The day you’ve been waiting for patiently is just about here. We know you’re going to spend the rest of today pacing around your office or school, decked out in all the OVO clothing you have in your wardrobe, excitedly counting down the hours for Drake’s long awaited Views (no longer From the 6, in case you haven’t heard) and for this year in Drake to start kicking up. But before all that madness happens, Apple Music (the only place you’ll be able to listen to it, in case you also haven’t heard) and Drake put together a nice little promo video to wet your appetite just a little more. It’s a cool video that puts a variety of Drake-centric shots together, showing him riding around Toronto in a car, hunched over a studio work station, and the CN Tower standing tall over the rest of the city. In the background is a quiet, very OVO sounding beat gently humming itself through to the end. It’s a good indication of what the record’s themes are going to be like, and perfect for putting you into drake mode for the rest of the day.

You can also look forward to the album’s “Global Listening Party” tonight with Zane Lowe on Beats 1.