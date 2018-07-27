Drake Releases a Perfectly Fine Video for “Nonstop,” Which Is Fine

Basketball enthusiast Drake played his first post-Scorpion show at Wireless Festival in London’s Finsbury Park earlier this month, filling in for DJ Khaled. Drake enjoyed this, of course: the Arsenal club shop by the station, the piss-reeking pubs on the corner, the possibility that someone on the street will refer to him as their “mans.” And so, to make sure that he never forgets, he’s released a new video for “Nonstop,” shot in London, where he can drink all the tea he likes. Nothing much happens save for Quavo and French Montana showing up, but there are some funny enough shots of Drake riding around on an open top bus for no discernible reason. Watch it below.

Follow Alex Robert Ross on Twitter.

