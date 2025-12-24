Drake Tells Strange Story About Buying Quavo’s Gift to His Ex and Giving It Back to Him

Imagine this: you’re dating someone for a while, and you get them a really nice gift. But maybe you break up with that person not too long after giving the present. Internally, there might be a little bit of buyer’s remorse. After all, you probably would’ve saved that chunk of change if you knew it was going to fall apart soon. But what if one of your friends bought it back and gave it back to you? How are you supposed to feel? It has to be strange to get your romantic gift back from your homeboy. Apparently, Drake is that kind of friend.

Recently, the Toronto legend went on a livestream with internet personality BenDaDonnn. There, he recalled the expensive Bentley that Quavo bought for his then-girlfriend Saweetie. Though it seemed like a sweet gesture, that relationship didn’t last in the long run.

Consequently, that pricey gift ended up going on the open market. Drake claimed to have seen this distinct Bentley that Quavo had bought and decided to demonstrate his own form of justice. Now, the Migos rapper can rest assured he didn’t waste his money.

Drake Says He Bought Back Saweetie’s Bentley and Gave It Back to Quavo

“You remember when this Saweetie Bentley was going viral?” Drizzy asked the streamer. “There was an ice blue Bentley. It was Saweetie’s car, and they said that Quavo had got it for her. I saw it for sale somewhere. … [I was like] ‘I’mma buy that back for my dawg.’”

Afterwards, Drake allegedly planned this big, elaborate reveal at this party he was throwing to gift Quavo his Bentley back. Evidently, he thought this would be a well-received joke. However, Huncho didn’t quite get what he was going for and thought his ex had just shown up to the party. “I had parked the whip right in the front,” Drake recalls. “I bought it for him. He pulled up, like, he thought she was there. He really didn’t understand the joke.”

Currently, there’s no word or alibi for Drake’s story. Quavo and Saweetie have yet to confirm or deny what he said on stream. Additionally, no one has any idea what happened to the car after Drake gave it back, either. The couple broke up in March 2021 after Saweetie shared the news online. “I’m single. I’ve endured too much betrayal and hurt behind the scenes for a false narrative to be circulating that degrades my character. Presents don’t band aid scars and the love isn’t real when the intimacy is given to other women,” she wrote at the time.