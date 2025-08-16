Offset Teases Reunion With Quavo for Tribute Album Dedicated to Late Rapper Takeoff

The Migos never should’ve broken up in the first place. Their chemistry was unmatched, each of them bringing their own distinct flavor to the group. Quavo was the man of a million hooks, someone who could capture an earworm out of any concept and any beat. Offset brought a distinct edge, verses loaded with different quotables. Then, there was Takeoff, a wizard with flows akin to prime Project Pat.

For a while, the group had fractured, petty squabbles, and the desire for independent glory took over. But they were always best suited together, filling in with their own unique strengths. Unfortunately, the group will never be the same after he passed away towards the end of 2022. However, in loving memory of Takeoff, Offset carves out a possibility to bring back some old Migos memories.

Offset Teases New Music With Quavo To Honor the Late Takeoff

Recently, the Atlanta rapper spoke with Ebro Darden for Apple Music ahead of his upcoming album KIARI. There, he teases the potential to reunite with Quavo, on a ‘never say never’ kind of energy. Ultimately, they’re currently in a position to rebuild their relationship with one another first. Once that’s patched up more, the idea of coming together for music would become a lot easier.

“It’s possible. It’s not impossible,” Offset says with a warm grin. “There’s no conversations about that though, but we’re just building each other first. We’re checking on each other.”

A similar notion was expressed when he went on Carmelo Anthony’s podcast, 7PM In Brooklyn. He dispels any notion that Quavo still gets the cold shoulder, especially after losing someone close to them in Takeoff. “It be the internet trying to do some old shit, but with us, it ain’t about that. Like, we holla at each other,” Offset explains. “We gotta holla at each other in the day, at the end of the day, man. That’s family at the end of the day, man. You’re gonna bump heads with your family sometime. In the day, a n***a ain’t finna play with him, or a n***a ain’t finna play with me.”

“Gotta celebrate him. Any bullshit get put aside about bruh. Because he was the glue,” Offset adds. “He was the one who keep our head straight when we were trying to — you know how that shit be, man? The three of us n***as think one way, one way. He always was the n***a that was the medium.”