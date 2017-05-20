Dressed Can Recipe

Servings: 1

Prep time: 5 minutes

Total time: 5 minutes

Ingredients

for the cinnamon syrup:

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cinnamon stick

for the cocktail:

1 (12-ounce|340-ml) can Austin Eastciders Pineapple Cider

½ ounce|15 ml cinnamon syrup

½ ounce|15 ml fresh lime juice

½ ounce|15 ml Hamilton Jamaican Pot Still Black

2 dashes absinthe

Directions

Make the cinnamon syrup: In a small saucepan, heat the sugar, cinnamon stick, and 1 cup water over medium. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the sugar has dissolved. Remove from heat and let steep for 15 minutes before discarding the cinnamon stick. Let cool completely. Make the cocktail: Pour out 1 ½ ounces|40 ml of the cider (into your mouth would be the best spot). Add in all the ingredients. Garnish with straws, mint sprigs, orchid. Dash more Absinthe on mint sprigs.

