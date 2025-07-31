When Dropbox Kills Its Password Manager in October, Switch to This

Dropbox hasn’t said why it decided to discontinue Dropbox Passwords, only saying in a July 29 press release that it’s “part of (their) efforts to focus on enhancing other features in (their) core product.”

That’s an artful non-answer, but it doesn’t change the fact that Dropbox’s password manager will begin to shut down on August 28, 2025, and be fully shut down two months later on October 28.

First, a primer on what a password manager (like Dropbox Passwords) is. Think of it as a digital vault that holds the keys to all your accounts and websites. Each key, or password, is uniquely generated and highly secure.

They can be incredibly long and complex, which means they’re much harder for a hacker to crack and much, much harder for a person to guess. You just have to sign into your password manager account, and it’ll input all your unique passwords for your accounts, mobile and desktop/laptop, without making you remember all of them.

“We recommend using 1Password to easily import your password details and keep your accounts protected going forward,” says Dropbox in its July 29 press release.

I’ve recommended 1Password before. It’s a solid, reputable password manager that’s been around just shy of 20 years, which is like 140 in dog and computer years. Of course it’s been updated since then. I bring up its age (how rude of me) to show how it isn’t some fly-by-night service.

There is no shortage of good, dependable, reputable password managers. I’ve listed several of my favorites. Dashlane, Proton Pass, LastPass, and NordPass are all solid choices.

On August 28, 2025, you’ll only be able to view your Dropbox Passwords on the mobile app and browser extension, not make new ones. Autofill will also stop working.

Then on September 11, the Dropbox Passwords mobile app will stop working entirely, even for viewing passwords.

Dropbox Passwords’ curtain call comes on October 28, when both the mobile app and browser extension will cease functioning entirely.

Because having to input every password you have manually into your newly chosen password manager would suck on a Sisyphusian level, you should go into Dropbox Passwords before the deadline and export your passwords so that you can import them into your next password manager.

For instructions on how to do that, check out this post that Dropbox put together.