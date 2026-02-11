Drummer Andrew ‘The Clobberer’ Ranken, the ‘Heartbeat of the Pogues,’ Has Died at 72

Andrew Ranken, founding drummer of iconic Celtic punk band The Pogues, has died at age 72. The remaining members of the band broke the news in a tribute on social media on February 11, 2026.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andrew Ranken, drummer, founding member, and heartbeat of The Pogues,” the band wrote. “Andrew, thank you for everything, for your friendship, your wit and your generosity of spirit, and of course for the music, forever a true friend and brother.”

Videos by VICE

The post, shared across several of The Pogues’ social media accounts, featured several images of Ranken performing on both vocals and drums. His time as The Pogues’ drummer earned him the nickname The Clobberer, but he also contributed occasional vocals.

The post concluded, “Our thoughts and love are with his family at this sad and difficult time.”

Fans took to the comments to share their memories of The Pogues’ drummer. “Such very sad news,” one fan wrote. “I have so many marvellous memories of Andrew, not least his beautiful singing of ‘Danny Boy’ in a quiet bar in New Orleans. A wonderful man and a wonderful talent.”

Another fan commented, “Sad to hear that Andrew ‘The Clobberer’ Ranken has died. He was the backbone and heartbeat of The Pogues. Slán go fóill.”

Tributes Pour In for The Pogues Drummer Andrew ‘The Clobberer’ Ranken As Band Shares News of His Passing

Andrew Ranken joined The Pogues shortly after its 1982 formation, replacing John Hasler who was only on drums for five months. Alongside Shane MacGowan, Spider Stacy, Jem Finer, Cait O’Riordan, and James Fearnley, Ranken played drums on all seven studio albums, from 1984 to 1996.

The Pogues broke up in 1996, following the commercial failure of their last album Pogue Mahone and disagreements within the band. Ranken, Stacy, and Darryl Hunt, who had replaced O’Riordan on bass in 1986, briefly played together as The Vendettas. After that, Ranken performed with other bands like Kippers, The Municipal Waterboard, and The Mysterious Wheels.

Ranken joined up with The Pogues again when they reformed in 2001. Almost all original members returned: MacGowan, Stacy, Finer, Fearnley, and Ranken. Additionally, later members Philip Chevron, Darryl Hunt, and Terry Woods returned as well.

Together, they toured until calling it quits in 2014, with Shane MacGowan saying in 2015 that “we grew to hate each other all over again.” He clarified, “We were friends for years before we joined the band,” said MacGowan. “We just got a bit sick of each other. We’re friends as long as we don’t tour together. I’ve done a hell of a lot of touring. I’ve had enough of it.”

Andrew Ranken’s passing follows Shane MacGowan’s death in November 2023, Darryl Hunt’s in August 2022, and Philip Chevron’s in October 2013.

Photo by D Dipasupil/FilmMagic