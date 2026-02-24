Druski Has Been Added to ‘The Voice: Battle of Champions’ As a Commentator

NBC’s The Voice is about to get a whole lot funnier. Like, 100 percent funnier. It’s been announced that the musical competition show has added comedian influencer Druski. He will be doing commentary for the new season of the show, The Voice: Battle of Champions.

This marks the first time that The Voice has employed a commentator, Deadline reports. As part of his commentary, Druski will offer personal takes on “coaches’ strategies, tracking the Triple Turn Competition and Super Steal.” The outlet adds that, across the season, he’s expected to be joined by a variety of NBA stars.

‘The Voice: Battle of Champions’ premieres tonight, February 23, with Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine as coaches

Over the past few years, Druski has made a name for himself with his hilarious social media, outlandish concerts, and his Coulda Been Records brand. Notably, his career has not been without its controversies.

Earlier this year, he went viral for all the wrong reasons after butchering the name of Seattle Seahawks receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba. Druski has been one of the presenters at the NFL Honors in 2026 and announced the award for NFL Offensive Player of the Year. He later apologized, saying that sometimes names can be tough to pronounce.

“I like to mess around. And sometimes you can go too far,” Druski explained on February 19, 2026, during a CBS Mornings interview. “I reached out and… congratulations to him, the team on the Super Bowl. I thought that was an amazing thing. Yeah, I didn’t get no response back, but I did reach out, I tried.”

Druski’s name flub doesn’t seem to have slowed his momentum

“When we talk about walking the line of comedy, sometimes you do have to take that chance,” Druski later added. “I think it’s not all gonna be a successful hit. Nothing you do in anything when you try to pursue greatness is gonna be success, success, success.”

Smith-Njigba was not present at the award ceremony, but he did send a pre-recorded acceptance video.

“Wow, what an honor,” Smith-Njigba said in his message. “I want to first give all the glory to God. Second, I want to give it to my teammates. I want to thank y’all. I love y’all. You are who I do it for each and every week. I want to give this award to my father. Going into my last year [at Ohio State], he told me to pray for wisdom, and I did. Before going into that season, I wanted to be a top-five Draft choice. I wanted to be a Heisman candidate and a bunch of things.”

“Ultimately, I wasn’t able to play. With that time, I grew wise and figured out a lot about myself and who I wanted to do it for,” he added. “Ultimately, I dropped to the 20th Draft pick, where I was selected by the Seattle Seahawks. I can’t thank everyone involved enough. Much love and have a great night.”