Dungeons and Dragons Fans Just Got Some Bad News

A new report suggests that an exciting project that a lot of Dungeons and Dragons fans have been looking forward to is no longer going to move forward.

Hasbro cancels action-adventure Dungeons and Dragons game by Giant Skull

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After the success of Baldur’s Gate 3, fans of Dungeons and Dragons video game adaptations have been eagerly awaiting more details about what the next project to go live in the multiverse will be. Less than a year ago, Hasbro announced a publishing deal with Giant Skull that sounded like it had a lot of promise.

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Although the official title for the project was never revealed, the announcement shared that Giant Skull was going to be working on an action-adventure game set in the Dungeons and Dragons world.

For those who are unfamiliar with the team at Giant Skull, the group is led by Stig Asmussen. Asmussen has a great reputation in the gaming industry and is most well-known for his work directing Jedi Fallen Order and God of War 3. The team also includes veterans from EA who worked on Star Wars with Asmussen.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Hasbro’s publishing deal with Giant Skull is now off. The deal cancellation is apparently part of a larger reorganization and change at Wizards of the Coast.

Bloomberg’s report included some quotes from a Wizards of the Coast spokesperson who explained, “We assess concepts at every stage of development… While we decided not to pursue an early concept from Giant Skull, we have great respect for Stig Asmussen and his team and value our ongoing relationship.”

This is definitely disappointing news for gamers who had been looking forward to a narrative-focused action-adventure game that plays around with the Dungeons and Dragons systems, characters, and settings.

Although this project will not make it to production, there is still a separate Dungeons and Dragons game for players to look forward to. Warlock: Dungeons & Dragons is still in development at Invoke Studios and is aiming for a 2027 launch. So far the team has only shared a cinematic reveal trailer, so it’s still very unclear what the actual gameplay will be like for that project.

Hasbro has another game, called Exodus, in the works and also aiming for a 2027 launch. This project is unrelated to the D&D brand and is supposed to be similar to Mass Effect and is being developed by Archetype Entertainment.

Be sure to check back in the near future for more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates.