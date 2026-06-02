Dungeons and Dragons – One Major Improvement in Ravenloft The Horrors Within Compared to Van Richten’s Guide

Dungeons and Dragons next major sourcebook release is just a few weeks away and this time around the Ravenloft-themed tome is making a key improvement from Fifth Edition’s last horror-themed book.

Ravenloft: The Horrors Within Includes Stat Blocks for All Darklords

Screenshot: Wizards of the Coast

2021’s Van Richten’s Guide to Ravenloft is a solid sourcebook with a lot of great resources for for players to create characters for horror campaigns and for dungeon master’s to plan some terrifying adventures or expand on existing horror campaigns. That said, players had one big complaints about the book when it arrived and the team behind the next big sourcebook has made sure to address it.

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VICE recently had the chance to attend a press event ahead of the Ravenloft: The Horrors Within release and discussed the upcoming massive sourcebook with a handful of the key creators behind it.

During the press event, Dungeons and Dragons executive producer Greg Bilsland explained that, “We know from Van Richten’s that one of the biggest concerns was that we didn’t have stat blocks for a lot of the Darklords. And so, in addition to really punching up the Domains of Dread themselves, this [book] ensures that all 17 Darklords are included with stat blocks.”

This is great news for DMs who want to design a campaign with one of the Darklords as the main villain.

Those statblocks are also in addition to 42 more horrors is the bestiary, including lots of Cthulhu and eldritch horror-inspired creatures. The variety of monsters should provide DMs enough resources to run lots of different types of horror adventures, from the traditional gothic horror to cosmic horror.

Additionally, Each of the 16 Domains of Dread comes ready-to-run with a one-shot adventure—including a quickplay map in D&D Beyond’s Maps VTT for players who buy the digital version through that platform—and provides DMs with outlines for campaign arcs for characters of various levels.

“Ravenloft: The Horrors Within includes 17 fully realized Darklords equipped with legendary actions and domain-spanning powers that make them epic confrontations for your party. Strahd, Azalin Rex, Hazlik, Viktra Mordenheim, Chakuna, Cthulhu, Lord Soth, Ebonbane, and the rest are all designed as challenging encounter centerpieces with mechanics directly tied back to their cursed existence.”

Be sure to check back soon for more Dungeons and Dragons news and updates as the season of horror continues for the TTRPG.

Dungeons and Dragons is available now. Ravenloft: The Horrors Within releases June 16 and will be available in print and digitally through DnD Beyond.