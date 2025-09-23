Dying Light: The Beast Just Launched—Patch 1.2 Details Revealed

Dying Light has always been an interesting franchise to me. I’ve only played part of the first game. And it seems like something that would be right up my alley.

Zombies, parkour, and an interesting day/night mechanic. But for some reason, it just never clicked with me. But I’ve been keeping my eye on Dying Light: The Beast, and based on what I’ve seen, I may be convinced to pick this back up.

I won’t spoil the story of the games leading up to it, but given how The Beast comes about, I’m ready to lock in. There is way more narrative meat on the bone than I initially thought there would be, and that’s on me for overlooking that.

Dying Light: The Beast got its 1.2 update after launch, too. Here’s what’s in it.

Dying Light: THE BEAST 1.2 PATCH NOTES

One of the complaints about the game since launch has been the frequency with which biters grab you. Apparently, it was a lot like the NFL and the Chiefs, holding on every play but never calling.

This update fixes that by allowing players over level 11 to escape from a grab instantly. There are also several bug fixes and other improvements. And you can check those out here.

Techland also released a 1.2.1 Hotfix recently, which addressed issues such as rain inside buildings and the Disturbed Day/Night cycle.

I have no idea when I’ll get around to running through the games. But I think it’s about that time for me to see what Techland is working with here. There’s absolutely no reason I shouldn’t rock with these games.

And now that I know there’s a real deal story to follow (though I’ve seen some people don’t really rock with the sequel’s story), I’m even more intrigued. Maybe I’ll keep you all updated on my progress once I get started.