Dying Satellites Destroy the Ozone Layer—But What If They Were Indestructible?

Satellite designers follow a principle called “design for demise,” meaning spacecraft are built to burn up completely during reentry, reducing the risk of debris hitting people or property on the ground. It’s a good idea that mostly works…until a fiery aluminum-based satellite debris gets turned into clouds of aluminum oxide nanoparticles that linger in the stratosphere, where it accelerates ozone depletion, weakening the layer that protects the Earth from harmful ultraviolet radiation.

A 2024 study has given us a better sense of how big the problem really is. A single 550-pound satellite, made up of about 30 percent aluminum, can generate roughly 66 pounds of aluminum oxide when it burns up.

Since satellite launches have exploded in recent years, so has the fallout. Researchers found an eightfold increase in these harmful oxides in the atmosphere over just six years, largely driven by the growing number of satellite reentries.

Now, engineers at MaiaSpace, a European launch company tied to ArianeGroup, are proposing a radical rethink of the underlying philosophy of satellite design. Instead of designing satellites to die in a blaze, they argue for “design for non-demise.” In this model, satellites would be built to survive reentry intact and guided through controlled descents, ideally splashing down in remote parts of the ocean, far from people.

It’s a solution that comes with its own problems. Heavier satellites would be more expensive to build and launch. They’d need propulsion systems and fuel reserved specifically for safe reentry. And there’s always the lingering risk that something goes wrong and debris ends up where it shouldn’t.

Still, the researchers frame it as a choice between two kinds of harm: the immediate but statistically small risk of falling debris, versus the slow, cumulative damage to the atmosphere that affects everyone. That is, unfortunately, a choice we may have to make, and soon, now that satellites are packing our orbit like never before.