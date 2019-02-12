Easy Fattoush Salad Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients

for the salad:

3 (6-inch) pita breads

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 heads little gem lettuce, leaves separated

10 cherry tomatoes, quartered

½ English cucumber, cut into ½-inch pieces

1 cup flat-leaf parsley leaves, loosely packed, roughly chopped

1 cup mint leaves, loosely packed, roughly chopped

3 scallions, thinly sliced

6 ounces|171 grams feta, crumbled

Directions

Heat the oven to 400°F. Place the pita bread on a sheet tray and toss with the olive oil and salt. Toast until golden brown, about 12 minutes. Remove from the oven and tear into bite-sized pieces. Cool completely. Make the dressing: In a large serving bowl, whisk together the pomegranate molasses, lemon juice, red wine vinegar, sumac, and garlic. While continuously whisking, slowly drizzle in the olive oil until emulsified. Season the dressing with salt and pepper. Add the toasted pita, little gem lettuce, tomatoes, cucumber, parsley, mint, scallions and feta to the bowl with the dressing and toss to combine. Sprinkle with sumac and serve.

