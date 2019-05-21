Easy Giardiniera Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
5 carrots, diced
5 ribs celery, diced
1 orange bell pepper, seeded, stemmed, and diced
1 red bell pepper, seeded, stemmed, and diced
1 yellow bell pepper, seeded, stemmed, and diced
1 small head cauliflower, diced
½ cup kosher salt
1 ½ cups|355 ml white vinegar
1 ½ cups|355 ml white wine vinegar
2 tablespoons dried oregano
1 tablespoon crushed red pepper flakes
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
6 Calabrian chiles, minced
5 garlic cloves, minced
1 cup|237 ml canola oil
1 cup|237 ml olive oil
Directions
- In a large bowl, mix the carrots, celery, bell peppers, and cauliflower with the salt. Pour enough water over just to cover and let sit at room temperature for at least 4 hours and up to overnight.
- Meanwhile, make the dressing. Combine the vinegars, oregano, pepper flakes, black pepper, chiles, and garlic in a large medium bowl. Slowly whisk in the olive and canola oils until emulsified.
- Drain and rinse the vegetables. Pack the vegetables into sterile jars, then pour half of the dressing into each jar, ensuring all vegetables are coated. If the dressing doesn’t cover the vegetables add equal parts white vinegar and olive oil until covered. Cover with lids and refrigerate for at least 3 days before using. Giardiniera will keep, refrigerated, for up to 6 months.
- To make into a spread: pulse in a food processor until finely diced. Use as a dip or on sandwiches.
